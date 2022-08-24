Defensive backs might be USD's most talented and deep defensive unit

South Dakota's defensive backs unit was loaded with potential that injuries prevented the team from fully realizing in 2021. The team's two starting cornerbacks, Da'Raun McKinney and Myles Harden, were injured at separate times of the season in a way that limited their playing time together.

Both showed flashes of being plus corners, but USD rarely deployed the full strength of the unit last year. That may not be such a bad thing for 2022.

The Coyotes did suffer a major loss in the graduation of safety — and one of the defensive leaders — Elijah Reed. But the reps earned by players that South Dakota defensive backs coach Miles Taylor said were "not ready" last season put the Coyotes in an advantageous position heading into a year he thinks they are.

All in all, the depth of experience at talent at the top end makes the defensive backs unit perhaps the best on the Coyotes' defense.

"Those two guys can do a really good, job for sure," Taylor said. "But I think we have some other guys that can rotate in there as well and do a really good job."

USD Defensive Backs

Projected starters: Myles Harden, So., 5-10, 190; Da'Raun McKinney, So., 5-10, 200; Josiah Ganues, So., 5-11, 180; Josh Manchigiah, Sr., 6-0, 210

In reserve: Cam Tisdale, Sr., 5-10, 180; Tre Jackson, Jr., 5-10, 170; Isaiah McDaniels, Sr., 5-11, 185

Depth: Shahid Barros, RFr., 6-1, 185; Jailen Holman, So., 6-0, 195; Dennis Shorter, So., 5-10, 200

The injury experience is more true at the cornerback spot than it was at the safety spot for the Coyotes, but there was some experimentation that the Coyotes took as starting safety Josiah Ganues emerged as the starter alongside Reed and then got injured at the end of the year, which provided a similar affect.

Isaiah McDaniels started at safety during the Coyotes' FCS playoffs first-round loss to Southern Illinois, and sophomore Dennis Shorter even got some reps at one of the two positions throughout the year. This offseason, the Coyotes added a transfer from South Dakota State, Josh Manchigiah, who led the Jackrabbits in interceptions as early as two years ago.

For depth chart purposes, that second safety spot next to Ganues — who Taylor said is "starting to get a little bit more comfortable" after a season in which he was moved to safety "really a week before" the Kansas season-opener — stands as one of USD's biggest camp battles. But Taylor sees all of the depth at those spots playing a role, no matter who emerges as the starter.

Cornerback is similar, even if the starters are more defined. Behind McKinney and Harden, the Coyotes have a veteran presence in senior Tre Jackson who began 2021 as USD's starter. There's also Cam Tisdale, who started games after Harden suffered his season-ending leg injury.

"It's not just old fashioned: one guy starts here and one guy starts there," Taylor said. "I think that we've come to a day and age where the game is different... I think it's about finding the right guys that just fit and work on their field together."