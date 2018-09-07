Dell Rapids rallied from a 17-point deficit to hold off Belle Fourche 41-38 in a high school football shootout Friday at Lou Graslie Field in Belle Fourche.
Belle Fourche had the early edge, leading 30-13 in the second quarter, only to see Dell Rapids scored 28 straight points into the fourth quarter.
Belle Fourche cut the lead to three with 2:25 to play on a 30-yard TD pass from Tate Hostetter to Kelby Olson, followed by a 2-point run by Morgen Garrett.
But that was as close as the Broncs would get.
Hostetter was 13-of-26 passing for 211 yards, while Olson carried the football 22 times for 90 yards.
Nick Boever had a huge game for Dell Rapids, with 18 rushes for 226 yards and four touchdowns.
Belle Fourche, 1-2, hosts Spearfish Friday, while Dell Rapids, 2-1, is at West Central.
TIMBER LAKE 58, HARDING COUNTY 6: The Panthers needed just two quarters to rout the Ranchers Friday in Timber Lake. The game was called at halftime.
Timber Lake jumped out to a 24-0 lead int he first quarter and scored 34 in the second.
Ty Ducheneaux had a huge game for the Panthers, as he was a perfect 10-of-10 passing for 168 yards and five touchdowns. Tucker Kraft ran the ball 11 times for 190 yards and three scores.
Timber Lake, 4-0, is at Bison Friday, while Harding County, 3-1, hosts Herreid/Selby Area.
STANLEY COUNTY 43, CUSTER 21: The Buffaloes handed the Wildcats their first loss of the season Friday in Ft. Pierre.
Stanley County led 22-0 at halftime.
Custer, 3-1, got an 82-yard kickoff return from Dathon Elmore and also an 80-yard TD pass from Elmore to Dusty Plaisted. Micaiah Grace ran for 55 yards on 13 carries and Daniel Sedlacek added 31 yards on six rushes.
Jaret Woodward had six tackles, including two for a loss for the Wildcats.
Custer hosts Hot Springs on Friday.
PHILIP 22. RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 18: The Scotties rallied for two fourth-quarter touchdowns for the win over the Comets Friday at Hart Ranch.
The game was tied at 6-6 at halftime, but Rapid City Christian took an 18-6 lead into the fourth quarter.
Sam Schlabach was 13-of-21 passing for 162 yards and one touchdown and ran for 36 yards and a TD for Rapid City Christian, while Zane Schlabach ran for 49 yards and a score and 87 receiving yards and one TD.
No results were made available for Philip.
Philip, 2-2, hosts Lyman Sept. 21, while Rapid City Christian, 0-3, is at Gregory Friday.
PIERRE 69, DOUGLAS 7: The Governors led 42-0 at halftime and never looked back with the big win over the Patriots Friday in Box Elder.
The Patriots only score came with two seconds remaining on a 10-yard run by quarterback David Severson.
No other results were made available.
Douglas, 0-3, is at Harrisburg Friday, while Pierre, 2-1, hosts Huron.
LEAD-DEADWOOD 62, LITTLE WOUND 14: The Golddiggers moved to 3-1 on the season with the big win over the Mustangs.
No other results were made available.
Lead-Deadwood returns to action Friday at Crow Creek, while Little Wound, 0-3, is at Todd County.
DOUGLAS, Wyo. 28, HOT SPRINGS 13: The Bearcats handed the Bison their first loss of the season Friday night in Hot Springs.
No other results were made available.
Hot Springs, 2-1, is at Custer Friday.
WEST CENTRAL 33, ST. THOMAS MORE 0: The Trojans earned their first win of the season, while the Cavaliers dropped their second straight game Friday night in Hartford.
West Central, 1-2, led 13-0 at halftime and 20-0 heading into the fourth quarter. No other results were made available.
STM, 1-2, will be at Sturgis Friday, while West Central hosts Dell Rapids.
Girls tennis
Stevens goes 3-0 in Brandon Valley Invite
The Raiders finished off a long day at the Brandon Valley Invite with an 8-1 win over Sioux Falls Roosevelt. The win was Raider coach Jason Olson's 500th career win as the Stevens girls' coach.
Earlier in the day, the Raiders defeated Harrisburg 9-0 at Harrisburg and Yankton 8-1 in Brandon Valley. The Yankton win was Olson's 900th career combined boys and girls win as Raider tennis coach.
Ashley Lundstrom, Katie Conrad, Abbey Dehler, Julia Weidmeier and Erica Wing all picked up three wins in singles play.
The No. 3 ranked Raiders moved to 13-0 on the year and will play at No. 1 Sioux Falls O'Gorman at 8 a.m. Saturday and at No. 2 Sioux Falls Lincoln at noon.
Cobblers drop pair of matches in Brookings
Rapid City Central dropped a pair of matches Friday in Brookings, falling to Brookings 5-4 and Watertown 9-0.
McKenzey Crowley and Harper Keim got singles wins for Central, while the teams of Dayton Franke and Keim as well as Kiana Johnson and Aria Friederich got doubles wins.
The Cobblers are in action today at the Brandon Valley Jamboree.
Boys golf
Wildcats win pre-regional golf tourney
Custer ran away with the team title Friday in the Pre-4A Regional golf tournament at Rocky Knolls Golf Course in Custer.
The Wildcats finished with a 362, well ahead of second-place Hot Springs at 391. St. Thomas More was third with a 399, followed by Little Wound with a 447 and Belle Fourche with a 457.
Lance Christensen of Little Wound easily won the medalist honors with a 75, including a blistering 34 on the front nine. Austin Eggers of Custer was second at 87, followed by Carter Janssen of St. Thomas More at 89 and Lance Sutter of Belle Fourche and Mason VanBibber of Hot Springs at 90 each.
Raiders finish third in Yankton
Rapid City Stevens finished a strong third place in the big Yankton Invitational Friday.
Sioux Falls Roosevelt won the 16-team field with a 321, followed by Yankton at 325 and Stevens at 330. Spearfish was eighth with a 348, while Sturgis was 11th at 363.
Jack Lundin of Roosevelt won the tourney with a 74, followed by Michael Frick of Yankton at a 77 and Jackson Faber of Brandon Valley with a 78. Ryan Nolan and Ben Daane led Stevens as they tied for seventh with an 82. Sam Grout of Spearfish and Tice McVay of Sturgis tied for 12th with 83s.