Deming steps down as Central volleyball coach

Rapid City Central High School Activities Director Jordan Bauer announced on Thursday that Jeanne Deming has resigned as the head volleyball coach.
Deming will step down after four seasons with the Cobblers due to a new practice that Rapid City Area Schools (RCAS) will be implementing, beginning in the fall of 2020 regarding administrators serving in coaching roles.
Deming is the assistant principal at South Middle School.
“Coach Deming has been a great asset to Cobbler athletics and Rapid City Central High School," said Bauer in a press release. “We want to thank Coach Deming for her leadership in the Cobbler volleyball program over the past four years and wish her the best in her future ventures.”
In Deming’s third season, the Cobblers went 14-16 in the regular season and were defeated in a close match in the SoDak 16 at Sioux Falls Roosevelt. This past season the Cobblers finished 12-19 and ended the season with a SoDak 16 loss at Sioux Falls Lincoln.
You have free articles remaining.
Deming’s head coaching record with the Cobblers was 48-71.
“I feel incredibly blessed to have been the volleyball coach at Rapid City Central High School for the last four years” said Deming. “I worked with some amazing coaches and student-athletes. It was a pleasure getting to know the players, parents, and the fans. The Rapid City community is a special place to me, and I am very grateful for my time coaching at Central High School.
"A huge shoutout to all my players and their families I've coached over the last four years. I can only hope that I've impacted you as much as you have me."
Deming is the second announced coaching change in two days at Central, as it was announced Wednesday that Erik Iverson would not return to the football program, effective immediately, after four years at the helm.
Bauer said a search for a new head volleyball coach will begin immediately.
“Some important qualities our next candidate will need to have are enthusiasm, a positive attitude and the ability to build positive relationships with our student athletes," he said. "Implementing systems that fit our current student athletes to put them in the best position possible to be successful will also be a large component in the selection process. These factors will play a large role in what will be highly preferred of our next volleyball coach at Rapid City Central High School."