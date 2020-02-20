Deming steps down as Central volleyball coach

Rapid City Central High School Activities Director Jordan Bauer announced on Thursday that Jeanne Deming has resigned as the head volleyball coach.

Deming will step down after four seasons with the Cobblers due to a new practice that Rapid City Area Schools (RCAS) will be implementing, beginning in the fall of 2020 regarding administrators serving in coaching roles.

Deming is the assistant principal at South Middle School.

“Coach Deming has been a great asset to Cobbler athletics and Rapid City Central High School," said Bauer in a press release. “We want to thank Coach Deming for her leadership in the Cobbler volleyball program over the past four years and wish her the best in her future ventures.”

In Deming’s third season, the Cobblers went 14-16 in the regular season and were defeated in a close match in the SoDak 16 at Sioux Falls Roosevelt. This past season the Cobblers finished 12-19 and ended the season with a SoDak 16 loss at Sioux Falls Lincoln.

Deming’s head coaching record with the Cobblers was 48-71.