The Canyon Lake Little League baseball complex turned into an actual second version of Canyon Lake with a pair of monsoon-like thunderstorms Sunday afternoon.
With its field underwater, West River Sub-District officials were forced to move the A and B bracket title games to Red Pesek Field at the Rushmore Little League Complex.
About 6 1/2 hours later, that is.
Despite the long wait, the Canyon Lake All-Stars will be making another trip to the state tournament — on their own field nonetheless if it dries out by next week — shutting out Rushmore Little League All-Stars 10-0 late Sunday night.
Earlier and later Sunday night, Timberline Little League All-Stars and Harney Little League All-Stars were battling it out for the B bracket title. Timberline forced a second title game with a 5-2 win when action continued at Rushmore. Harney, however, came back just before midnight to earn a state tournament berth with a 9-5 win. Details were too late for the Journal's print deadline but will be updated for Tuesday's sports section.
While all four teams had to go through the same hardships of waiting and waiting to play, the team that came out with the most energy likely had the slight edge.
That was certainly the case for Canyon Lake.
"It was a tough day with the weather and everything getting pushed back, but we were really proud of how the kids came out and were focused to do their jobs," Canyon Lake coach Kyle Yamada. "We got a couple of key hits and that is what you need to win."
Canyon Lake also got another outstanding performance on the mound from Benson Kieffer, who gave up just one hit, walking no one and striking out six.
"Benson Kieffer threw an outstanding game. He kept the ball in the zone and he mixed his locations very well. It all starts with pitching," Yamada said.
In the three wins, Canyon Lake outscored its opponents 41-0, using just three pitchers in the process.
Canyon Lake used two four-run innings to take control — the second and fourth innings — and loaded the bases in the fifth, getting the final two runs on a hit-batter and walk.
"We're real athletic and our motto this whole time has been to compete, and I feel like all 13 boys came out with the focus to compete," Yamada said. "It starts on the mound and on defense. Our three pitchers have done exactly what we have asked them to do."
The top three of the Canyon Lake lineup — Aiden Robeets, Sam Lust and Kieffer — all had two hits to lead the way, with Kieffer knocking in two runs.
Dexter Steen had the lone hit for Rushmore.
"We just couldn't get the sticks working in our favor," Rushmore coach Eddie Bissonette said. "The ones we did hit hard were right at people. It just didn't work in our favor on the offensive side."
Canyon Lake now has a few days to see their field dry out and prepare for another possible state title.
Yamada said it is a new day.
"Everything up to this point in done, so we need to start all over. We need to refocus on the task at hand," he said. "We know the competition going forward will get stiffer. We'll ask the kids to continue to do what they are doing — stay focused and be confident in their training, doing their jobs and playing together as a team."
Late night action for Harney and Timberline
In the first B title game, Harney and Timberline were stuck in an 0-0 battle in the third innings before the rain and hail came. Eventually they moved to the Rushmore field and side of town that didn't quite have as much rain.
The two teams got back on the diamond at about 6:30 p.m. The original start was noon.
Timberline appeared to have the early edge, with two quick runs to begin things off in their half of the third. But Harney battled back with some aggressive play of its own to tie the game with two in the fourth.
Again, Timberline had the answer and added three more runs in the bottom of the fourth and then held on for the win, stopping a bases-loaded threat in the top of the sixth.
With one loss int he tournament, Timberline coach Molloy Dial said their goal was to play two games — even if they were about eight hours apart from the start times.
"We got to game two," he said between games.
Timberline might have been the more aggressive team after the delay, as the score showed.
"The best thing about kids is they are kids," Dial said. "As soon as the game started, they re-focused and give all of the credit to our boys to be locked in. They had one goal and that was to get to game two and they accomplished that."
Ian Beer and Max Phares had big games with two hits each as Timberline had 10 hits in the contest. Grayden Juve had a big two-run single to get the team going in the bottom of the third.
Wesley Schlabach led Harney with three hits and Ryan Neugebauer added a pair of base hits in the six-hit attack.
"The rain delay after the rain delay is definitely a momentum-killer, but it was a momentum-killer for both teams," Harney coach Darrick Brooks said. "I think they (had) a lot of fun under the lights in a must-win game."
All of the offense came on the Rushmore field.
"Both teams came out aggressive, and after that long of a delay, it is hard to do that," Brooks said. "I was proud of how our boys battled, but we made a couple of mistakes and they capitalized on them."
In the late nightcap, Harney overcame a 5-3 Timberline lead in the fourth inning with a five-run fifth inning and added another an insurance run in the sixth.
JonPaul Sullivan had a big game with two hits and four RBIs, while Colton Montgomery added two hits and three runs batted in and Jadon Moreno had two hits and one RBI.
For Timberline, Phares had three hits and one RBI and Beer and Jackson Dial added two hits each.