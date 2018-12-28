Shorthanded, the St. Thomas More girls' basketball team played like the Cavaliers of old at times, running past Madison 55-36 Friday night in the Cavalier Christmas Classic at Barnett Arena.
The five-time defending state champs went into the game minus senior Alex Kandolin, who is out for the season after tearing her ACL last weekend against Hill City. They were also missing junior Ciara Benson, who is out with an illness, and in the second half, junior Skylar Sullivan went down with an ankle injury.
As the program has done in the past, it was time for someone else to step up, and that is exactly what happened. STM led for the entire way and by over 30 points in the fourth before settling for the 19-point win.
Under the circumstances, STM coach Brandon Kandolin said the game went a little better than he expected. Overall, he said he can't complain.
"Having some new bodies out there, very fresh, not with a lot of experience, to have some girls step up and play hard, they did a lot of things right," he said. "We have some things that we are going to have to grow on and work on to get better."
In the other girls' game in the Classic, Belle Fourche remained unbeaten with a 59-55 win over Aberdeen Roncalli.
STM, 4-0, put its trademark full-court press on the Bulldogs early and jumped out to a big lead, 20-9 after a three-point play by sophomore Haleigh Timmer.
A 3-pointer by junior Jenna Jacobson put the Cavs up 27-11 and STM led 32-18 at the halftime break.
It was more of the same in the second half with both teams clearing its benches in the fourth quarter.
"Not being very deep and trying to put pressure on the whole time, we're definitely going to have to get in shape," Kandolin said. "But it (the press) disrupted some things they wanted to do. They made us pay a couple of times, but at the same time, this is what we need. Early in the season we have to figure out what we need to work on, and what are the main things that we need to focus on to get better."
On the defensive end, Kandolin said there are still some things they have to work on, and on the offensive end, he said they need to be a little more patient, understanding that it is no secret that teams will have to contain Timmer, who has taken over the scoring lead for STM.
Timmer finished with a game-high 21 points, while freshman Miarin Duffy added nine points and junior Lizzy Elder eight.
"Miarin, as a freshman, stepped up and did well. She did some really good things and certainly did some freshman things," he said. "I thought Jenna Jacobson came out and provided a good spark. She controlled the offensive end and controlled the ball well. I was pleased with Kaci Cooper, she was pretty aggressive to the basket and finished well."
Maddie Gerry led Madison, 1-5, with 13 points.
The Cavaliers will now take on Aberdeen Roncalli at 6:30 p.m., while Madsion faces Belle Fourche at 3:30 p.m.
Lady Broncs hit big shots to down Roncalli
The Belle Fourche Lady Broncs success this early in the season has even surprised head coach Bill Burr.
Now he expects that from his team every time out.
The Lady Broncs used depth to hit some big shots down the stretch to topple Aberdeen Roncalli to kick off the Classic.
With the win, Belle Fourche moved to 6-0 on the young season.
"I didn't expect us to be 6-0 this time of the year, but this is a great start for this group," Burr said. "Hopefully what we just talked about in there (locker room) is now we have to come out and play at this level every game, we have to keep this level up."
Belle Fourche led for much of the way, but the Lady Cavs hung in there at times and only trailed by one point with just under two minutes to play.
But junior Harley Fischer hit a big 3-pointer and added a free throw on the play, along with two more free throws with 11 seconds left as Belle closed the game strong.
Fischer led the Lady Broncs with 17 points, also scoring eight points in the second quarter.
Sophomore Bella Jensen added 16 points on four 3-pointers in the third and early fourth quarter. Payson Birkeland chipped in with 10 points down low and Ashley Byrd scored all of her eight points in the first period.
"What is nice about this group this year is I have four or five girls who shoot the ball well from the outside," Burr said. "We also have the height to go low, and we're pretty good when we get it done on defense."
Belle Fourche led 16-10 at the end of one and 30-24 at halftime. The Lady Broncs outscored the Lady Cavs 14-11 in the third for a nine-point lead, but Roncalli came roaring back with eight straight points from Morgan Streier to cut the lead to 53-52.
"They gutted it out in that fourth quarter, hit some big shots and came together as a team," Burr said.
Streier led all scorers for Roncalli with 20 points.
Belle Fourche will take on Madison today at 3:30 p.m., while Roncalli, 4-1, will face St. Thomas More at 6:30 p.m.
"We weren't sure where we were at yet, and we have talked about this game all year long, early in the season and coming down here to play Roncalli," Burr said. "We knew they were a good ballclub, and they are a good ballclub. This is a game that is going to determine who we are as far as our identity as this group hasn't played together very much."