Most of the big numbers on the scoreboard and resultant leader changes came at the timed event end of the Central States Fairground Arena in Friday night’s second performance of the 2019 PRCA Range Days Rodeo.
North Dakota barrel racer Britany Diaz, in town along with husband saddle bronc rider Isaac Diaz, who competed in Thursday night’s Xtreme Broncs world championship event, recorded the one of three changes on the timed event leaderboard with a 17.20-second spin through the barrels.
And in the Range Days first ever Women’s Professional Rodeo Association breakaway roping event, Stephenville, Texas, cowgirl JJ Hampson turned in a quick 2.2 second run to vault past Ricki Engesser, a Spearfish High School grad, who had grabbed the lead in Wednesday night’s first performance (2.4-seconds).
A trio of former Black Hills State University rodeo team competitors —Samantha Jorgenson (Watford City, N.D.), Tomie Peterson (Parade) and Cedar Jandreau (Kennebec) — were in town hoping to earn a nice payout in the rodeo’s inaugural breakaway roping even as was Kennebec’s Syerra Christensen, a Laramie Country Community College competitor.
Peterson had the fastest time of the trio, a 2-5-second run to move into the third spot on the leaderboard.
The men’s timed events did produce on leader change as Ty Lane Milleson of Dunning Nebraska, a former Nebraska high school champion, posted a 9.1-second run to move on top in tie-down roping.
There were also a couple of second-place efforts in timed events. In steer wrestling, Miguel Garcia (Kaycee, Wyo.) and Bill Claunch (Monte Vista, Colo.) tipped their steers in 4.2-seconds to share the second spot behind Wednesday 3.8-second bulldogging run by Cameron Morman (Glen Ullin, N.D.).
And in team roping, Box Elder header Jade Schmidt, combined with heeler Luke Morast (Halliday, N.D.) with a 6.1 second double loop to move into second spot behind Cameron Irwin/Rory Brown (5.8).
The sole change in rough stock events came in bull riding where Cole Wagner (Valier, Mont.) posted the second qualified ride of the rodeo, an 81-point effort aboard Dakota Rodeo’s Midnight Rain to move into the event lead heading into Saturday night’s final performance.
The two bronc riding events, bareback and saddle, failed to produce a 80 plus point ride on Friday as Texas cowboy Anthony Thomas led the second performance field with a 78-point effort in bareback. Steven Dent and Tim O’Connell share the top spot (83.5). In saddle bronc, Colt Gordon’s 79-point ride moved the Oklahoma cowboy into second behind Onida's Brady Hill (80.5).
The 2019 Range Days Rodeo concludes tonight with a 7 p.m. performance.