Dickinson dominates Gym-O-Rama, Stevens and Central show improvement

Van Ells is retiring this season, his 37th year at he helm, and said he has enjoyed competing in the Gym-O-Rama for the many years the Midgets have attended.

"This has been some rebuilding years for the Rapid City teams because they have beaten us many times coming down here," Van Ells said. "We've been having some real good years the last few and feel real comfortable here, and like to come down."

Junek said it has been good for her gymnasts to compete against Dickinson as well.

"Dickinson is always strong and we enjoy having them come and compete," Junek said. "The kids can see that they can rise to a level higher than they are at."

Van Ells and his Dickinson team will be shooting for their fifth straight state title this season, and his 11th overall.

"There's a couple of teams that would like to deny us. Bismarck Century and Jamestown are our main competition," he said. "We haven't lost to them yet this year, but Jamestown could do better.

"It's a lot of ups and downs. We've always felt good about the program, but have had some down years. I'm real pleased with how we are doing at the end of my career here, and the girls are doing a wonderful job."