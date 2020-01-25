Dickinson dominates Gym-O-Rama, Stevens and Central show improvement

The Rapid City Stevens and Central gymnastics teams opened their home schedule with the annual Gym-O-Rama Saturday at Rapid City High School and the Dickinson Midgets proved to be their dominating selves.
Dickinson, which has won four straight North Dakota state titles, dominated the Gym-O-Rama once again with 146.225 points, over 14 points better than second-place Pierre.
Pierre finished with 132.175 points, with Stevens third at 128.90. Hot Springs finished fourth with 124.950, followed by Chamberlain (121.375) and Rapid City Central (111.725).
"It's always great having your home meet, and this is always our biggest one of the year," Stevens and Central coach Pam Junek said. "The girls getting ready for this is exciting, and we usually do a retro theme so they can have a little fun with the competition in their own gym."
Talking about both of her teams, Junek said they had a good day and are showing improvement every time out in the gym.
"We have been climbing every meet, so I'm excited about that," she said. "We now have three in-season state qualifiers after today, so we're excited about that."
Leading the way for the Rapid City teams was sophomore Ciara Sieveke for Central and seniors Emirra Returns and Kendall Diehl for Stevens.
Sieveke finished fourth in the all-around with 36.200 points, third on the bars (9.00), fourth on the beam (8.750) and fourth on the floor exercise (9.250).
"We had some highs. Ciara Sieveke really did an awesome job today pretty consistently on her events," Junek said.
Returns finished seventh in the all-around (34.025), fifth on the floor (9.050) and fifth on the vault (9.300).
Diehl was fifth in the all-around (34.625), seventh on the floor (8.925), eighth on the beam (8.350), eighth on the bars (8.550) and ninth on the vault (8.800).
"Emirra had to tone her things down today because she is struggling with a back issue. She did one vault today and made it count, so I'm pretty darn proud of that girl," Junek said.
Sieveke, Returns and Diehl all have qualified for state. To qualify individually, they have to get three scores of 34 or better in the all-around.
Dickinson senior Ayanna Fossum won three of four events and the all-around for another big day in Rapid City. She scored 37.650 points in the all-around and won the floor exercise at 9.550, the beam at 9.250 and the vault at 9.600.
Dickinson coach Kent Van Ells said some of his girls have some of their best meets at the Gym-O-Rama.
"Ayanna had one of her best competitions of their year here today. We're happy to see that. We're real happy with what we are having happen," Van Ells said.
Van Ells is retiring this season, his 37th year at he helm, and said he has enjoyed competing in the Gym-O-Rama for the many years the Midgets have attended.
"This has been some rebuilding years for the Rapid City teams because they have beaten us many times coming down here," Van Ells said. "We've been having some real good years the last few and feel real comfortable here, and like to come down."
Junek said it has been good for her gymnasts to compete against Dickinson as well.
"Dickinson is always strong and we enjoy having them come and compete," Junek said. "The kids can see that they can rise to a level higher than they are at."
Van Ells and his Dickinson team will be shooting for their fifth straight state title this season, and his 11th overall.
"There's a couple of teams that would like to deny us. Bismarck Century and Jamestown are our main competition," he said. "We haven't lost to them yet this year, but Jamestown could do better.
"It's a lot of ups and downs. We've always felt good about the program, but have had some down years. I'm real pleased with how we are doing at the end of my career here, and the girls are doing a wonderful job."
Former Stevens Raider Mikah Moser, now with Pierre, was second in the all-around with 36.975 points, followed by Brinklyn Schumacher of Dickinson with 36.450 points.
Moser also won the bars with 9.400 points and was second on the floor (9.525) and the vault (9.550).
"It was exciting to get to see her vault today when she learned that vault here so many years ago," Junek said of Moser. "It will be hard to see her graduate and move on because she has definitely been a joy to watch."
Junek said it is also going to be sad to see her seniors leave the program after this season.
"These girls have worked hard consistently all season long, and we've seen improvement," she said. "They are are adding value to their routines by upping their skills. It has been a good season."
The Raiders and Cobblers have two more meets — next week at home against Pierre and in two weeks at the state qualifier in Sioux Falls. They'll close the season with the state meet Feb. 14-15 in Aberdeen.
"Hopefully we can get some more qualified to go to state," Junek said. "(Central senior) Izzi Arguello didn't compete today because of a knee injury and she should be back next week in the Pierre triangular."
