HOT SPRINGS -- After 117 points scored, the Black Hills Conference battle between Lead-Deadwood and Hot Springs came down to a defensive stop.
The Golddiggers prevailed in the final seconds, holding off the Bison 62-55 Friday night in a wild shootout at Woodward Field.
In a crazy game that saw the Bison lead 21-13 in the first period, only to trail 49-21 at halftime, the Golddiggers, who had previously lost two straight games, stopped the Hot Springs win streak at two with the win.
Lead-Deadwood, 2-2, led by as much as 20, 62-42 and 62-49 going into the fourth quarter, before the Bison scored the only points in the final frame, with just 37 seconds remaining.
And Hot Springs got the onside kick on the Lead-Deadwood 37, but could not get the ball in the end zone.
"It was just a barn-burner track meet, back and forth," Lead-Deadwood coach Tom Tieszen, likely winded himself from just coaching a game like this. "It was big play after big play. Anytime you are in a game like this, anything can happen. We score 28 in one quarter, then they come out and score 17 straight. It was a fun overall game."
The game not only had it's share of touchdown runs and passes, but four scores via kick returns. Lead-Deadwood's Jordy Sulken ran one punt return back (60 yards) and Thomas Massa of Hot Springs had three kickoff returns for scores.
Big man Robbie Lester (all 250 pounds of him), also took the ball away from a Bison ball carrier and rambled about 46 yards for the score.
"I don't know if you can ever expect that high scoring game," Tieszen said. "I knew it was going to be a tough game. We were almost opposites. They were strong and big, and we had a little speed on them. It was fun to see that difference in how we matched up."
Lester, who wreaked havoc at times as a defensive linemen, was almost at a loss of words to describe this game.
"It was awesome, I am so excited," he said. "I don't have the vocabulary to describe how excited I am."
Hot Springs coach Ben Kramer said it was a fun game to watch, although not quite as fun because the Bison were on the short end of the score.
"You find out what your kids are made of in these situations. Obviously our kids are pretty tough, and Lead-Deadwood's kids are pretty tough," Kramer said. "That's a long, physical game. Both teams battled through injuries, and just kept playing. Other than the losing part, that was kind of everything you would expect of a football game."
Lead-Deadwood came out on fire, scoring first when Charlie Hanel bust through for a 37-yard touchdown run, less than a minute into the game.
The Bison answered on Massa's first of three kickoff returns, this one from 99 yards. Hot Springs then took the lead on a 25-yard TD run by Marcus Harkless, while the Diggers answered on a 60-yard touchdown pass from Max Johnson to Jordy Stulken.
Again, Massa came through, this time on a 68-yard TD pass from Bison quarterback Brynn Thompson. The Bison led 21-13, still in the first.
The opening quarter ended at 21-21 when Stulken scored on a 22-yard touchdown run. The previous play Hot Springs thought it had a Massa interception, but a penalty nullified the play, giving the Diggers the chance.
The second was all Lead-Deadwood. Johnson connected on two long TD passes to Mekieh Hon, from 48 and 58 yards, and Stulken's 60-yard punt return put the Diggers up 42-21, still with 4:41 to play until halftime.
That was when the 5-9, 250-pound Lester took the ball away from a Hot Springs running back and rambled for the touchdown.
The game was far from over, and Massa took the opening kickoff of the second half 96 yards, and the Bison added a 7-yard TD run by Thompson to cut the lead to 49-35.
But once again the Golddiggers had the answer, on a Johnson 29-yard TD run and 1-yard score for a 62-42 lead.
Massa did it again, this time from 85 yards to make it 62-49 going into the fourth.
And believe it or not, neither team scored in the fourth until the Bison got a 5-yard TD pass from Thompson to Wrider Allison with just 36 seconds remaining.
Hot Springs got the onside kick at the Lead-Deadwood 37, but couldn't move the ball. The final pass at about the 10-yard line was knocked away Rocke Rainey.
Johnson finished just 6-of-13 passing but for 193 yards. Stulken had 62 yards rushing and Hanel added 50 for the Diggers. Stulken added two catches for 79 yards and Hon's two catches — both touchdowns — were for a combined 96 yards.
Harkless had a big game with 136 yards on 24 carries, while Thompson was 12-of-22 passing for 249 yards.
Allison and Massa both had five catches — Allison for 90 yards and Massa for 106 yards.
Hot Springs, 2-2, hosts Mobridge-Pollock next week, while Lead-Deadwood hosts Pine Ridge.