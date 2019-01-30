If you drive down Jackson Boulevard you might have seen them, targets sticking up from the ground scattered around Jackson Park, about to be pelting with flying discs.
Those discs, of course, are just harmless frisbees.
The park is home to a disc golf course, and rain or shine enthusiasts of the sport will be out in full force Saturday.
The 18th annual Rapid City Disc Golf Ice Bowl will be held with registration beginning at 10 a.m. at Jackson Park. Registration continues until 10:45 a.m. in the picnic shelter.
The event is put on by the Black Hills Disc Golf Club and supports Feeding South Dakota.
The registration fee is $25 per player ($20 for students) with $15 going directly to Feeding South Dakota. Throughout the event participants can donate to the organization as well.
Ice Bowl's are national disc golf events that must take place in January or February, rain, shine or snow. The event will be a disc golf tournament, with winners awarded in six divisions. There will also be a winner for who can get their disc closest to the pin.
Rain or shine means rain or shine. No event is allowed to be cancelled or postponed because of inclement weather. The show must go on, even in a snow storm, as Black Hills Disc Golf president Scott Caesar said happened in Aberdeen not too long ago.
Disc golf is a sport that operates much like tradition golf, except instead of golf balls and clubs, the discs are thrown at a target.
"It’s enjoyed a 15 percent growth annually," Caesar said. "It’s an American sport that’s young but still enjoying phenomenal growth. It's often free to play because it's often played in city parks and under-utilized areas."
The club is now 20 years old and has been putting on the event for the last 17 years. Each Ice Bowl can pick a organization to support with contributions, and in 2008 the Rapid City Ice Bowl chose Feeding South Dakota. Since then, the event has raised nearly $13,000 for the organization.
During last year's event, Caesar said there were 43 people who attended and helped raise $1,576.24.
The event started nationally in the Kansas City area in 1996 and has grown nationally. In South Dakota; Rapid City, Pierre and Brandon all have events.