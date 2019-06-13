BELLE FOURCHE — A couple of newcomers tallied big numbers in the boys' rough stock arena, while Mikenzy Miller, a time-tested, two-time National Finals qualifier, earned a couple of top two placements in the girls' arena as the 2019 South Dakota High School Rodeo Association (SDHSRA) State Finals Rodeo kicked off with the first performance on Thursday morning at the Roundup Rodeo Grounds.
Clint Donaldson, a Sturgis Brown junior, continued what has been a break-out year topping the Thursday morning field in saddle bronc with a 61-point ride aboard a Bud Longbrake bucking horse.
Donaldson came into the Finals having maxed out possible points earned (30) with three wins in regional rodeo competition that included Wall’s Cash Wilson, the 2018 high school national champion.
“Everything has just been clicking this year. I’ve been trying to put in as much work as I can and have fun, and I’ve been blessed that it’s coming together for me,” Donaldson said. “In my freshman year I broke my wrist and quit saddle bronc riding for a while. And then in my sophomore year I got more into it going to a lot of 4H and high school rodeos, but it’s kind of crazy the way things have been going this year.”
Fifteen-year-old Cayden Wolfe may have been an even a bigger out-of-nowhere story as the Belle Fourche freshman leads the bareback even with a solid 67-point ride to top a Thursday morning field that included 2018 state champion Jose Alaniz (Faith, 48-points).
“I had this horse on the second day in Dupree (regional rodeo), and he bucked me off at 7.9 (seconds), but today I got him,” Wolfe said. “He’s a fun horse and everything just felt right with him today. He set me up a little bit, but then let me get back under him and was able to give him some spurring action. I really haven’t been on any horses before this year, so I’m kind of getting the hang of things. I don’t think I’m doing anything different. Just doing the same thing each time out a little better.”
Miller, the SDHSRA Student President, completed a very busy Thursday morning with a winning 17.240-second spin through the barrels to move to the top of the leaderboard in the barrel racing event.
The winning barrel racing trip was the Faith senior’s second standout effort of the morning as Miller placed second (20.809 seconds) in pole bending behind Belle Fourche’s Molly Ryan (20.735) earlier in the day.
While Miller wowed the crowd and likely the timer with her winning pattern through the barrels, the University of Wyoming rodeo commit gave all the credit to her equine partner for the winning run.
“I clocked really good, but I was up over my saddle twice and I lost my stirrup on the third barrel, but we clocked really good,” Miller said with a laugh. “My horse did really well and I just need to keep myself in the saddle I guess.”
As for a busy rodeo schedule combined with the numerous duties associated with her role as Student President, Miller was quick to point out that the responsibilities, though time-consuming, provided an opportunity to observe and appreciate all the work performed by rodeo volunteers.
“It was really busy, but it was totally worth it,” Miller said. “You get to see what goes on behind the scenes and that makes you grateful for all the people who put in so much time to make rodeo happen. I’d do it again in a heartbeat.”
Shyanne Howell (17.415), younger sister of former Belle Fourche track and rodeo standout Shayla Howell, who is currently rodeoing for the University of Wyoming, finished second in barrels followed by 2018 winner Wacey Brown (17.516).
Brown came to the Finals nursing an ACL injury that will require surgery, though the Sturgis grad and BHSU rodeo commit has elected to postpone treatment until after the high school rodeo season is completed. Hopefully, with her third trip to the National Finals Rodeo in Rock Springs, Wyo., in July (14th-20th).
“Earlier this year, I was doing a goat run and the horse kicked out when I was getting off and knocked me down and stepped on the back of my foot,” Brown said. “My goal always is not to work to have the fastest run, but to have the smoothest run. That’s the simplest plan, and the easiest to follow through with.”
Other top scorers from the Thursday morning performance included: goat tying — Shantell Brewer (Dupree, 8.13), tie-down roping — Tristan Hunter (Ardmore, 10.170), team roping — Lan Fuhrer of Belle Fourche and Payton Pirrung of Hartford (8.12), steer wrestling — Samuel Adams (Buffalo, 8.51) and breakaway roping – Abigail Richie (Bristol, 2.80).
On Wednesday, the first three events of the 2019 State Finals were completed with the championship rounds of reined cow horse, and boys and girls cutting events with the top four finishers in each event earning spots on the South Dakota National Team, and a trip to the National Finals Rodeo.
Reined cow horse qualifiers included: Reece Ullerich (Humboldt, 85-points), Jackson Grimes (Kadoka, 83), Blasius Steffen (Gregory, 75) and Dawson Phillips (Winner, 75).
The boys cutting qualifiers included Cain Birkeland (Belle Fourche, 82.50 points), Brandon Volmer (Winner, 74); Bradey Labrier (Belle Fourche, 72) and Jace Ullerich (Humboldt, 69).
Sage Gabriel (Quinn, 81) led the girls cutting qualifiers followed by Alexis Lopez (Keldron, 74), Jenna Fulton (St. Lawrence, 64) and Jayton McKay (Wall, 63).