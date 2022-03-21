Donovan wins Elite 90 Award for NCAA DII MBB Championship

Black Hills State University junior Tommy Donovan is the recipient of the Elite 90 award for the 2022 NCAA Division DII men's basketball championship.
Donovan, majoring in political science, currently carries a 4.0 grade point average. He was presented with the award following the team's practice on Monday afternoon in Evansville, Ind.
The Elite 90, an award founded by the NCAA, recognizes the true essence of the student-athlete by honoring the individual who has reached the pinnacle of competition at the national championship level in his or her sport, while also achieving the highest academic standard among his or her peers. The Elite 90 is presented to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade-point average participating at the finals site for each of the NCAA's championships.
Eligible student-athletes are sophomores or above academically who have participated in a sport for at least two years with their school. All ties are broken by the number of credits completed.