West River track and field competitors took center stage at the Belle Fourche Invitational on Tuesday, with a handful of athletes earning first place in multiple events.
On the boys’ side, there were four individual multiple event winners, starting with Tyndall Jackson of Belle Fourche, who won the long jump at 19 feet, 8 inches and the triple jump (41-0).
Shane Collins of Bison finished first in both the shot put (50-0) and the discus throw (157-5).
Grayson Osmon of Moorcroft, Wyo., and Dillon Reede of Lemmon also took home multiple events as Osmon won the 100 meter run in 11.59 seconds, and the 200 (23.74), while Reede won the 110 hurdles (16.77) and 300 hurdles (43.37).
Other individual winners on the boys’ side include Aiden Giffin of Belle Fourche in the 400 (54.33), Levi Vanden Bos of Rapid City Christian in the 800 (2:05.28); Ethan Roberts of Christian in the 1,600 (4:52.96), Jonathan Burkhalter of Bison in the 3,200 (10:29.12), Jayden Deichert of Spearfish in the high jump (6-4) and Luke Ponto of St. Thomas More in the pole vault (9-9).
On the girls’ side of competition, Kaci Cooper of St. Thomas More and Jordynn Toliver of Douglas each won a pair of events.
Cooper took the top spots in the 200 (27.30) and the 400 (1:01.04), while Toliver won the 100 meter hurdles (16.54) and the 300 hurdles (50.77).
Other winners on the girls’ side include Ciara Benson of STM in the 100 (13.18), Hailey Jones of Moorcroft in the 800 (2:22.20), Destynee Two Moons of St. Libre Catholic in the 3,200 (13:09.95), Cora Tobin of Spearfish in the shot put (37-9 ½), Dana Youngberg of Newell in the discus (114-4), Aspen Braning of Belle Fourche in the high jump (5-1), Morgan Smith of Douglas in the pole vault (7-9), Laney Brill of Belle Fourche in the long jump (16-1 ¾) and Bella Jenson of Belle Fourche in the triple jump (33-7 ½).
Girls Golf
Hot Springs cruises at Douglas Invite
The Hot Springs girls’ golf team had six of the top seven finishers and had a team score of 364 as it took the top spot at the Douglas Invitational on Tuesday.
Belle Fourche wasn’t far behind with a score of 385, followed by the Rapid City Stevens JV with 460, Spearfish with 503 and Douglas closed out the top five with 522.
Payson Birkeland of Belle Fourche took the spot in the individual scoring with a 78.
Madilyn Palo led the Bison in taking the next six spots as she finished with an 85. Her teammate, Aryona Watts took third with 87, followed by Malory Olstad with 94 and Jessi Schroeder, Syndey Olstad and Adrianna Krush tied for fifth with 98 apiece.
Reece Howard of Stevens and Paisley Howard of Red Cloud tied for eighth with 99 each, while Madi Rystrom rounded out the top 10 with 101.
Most of the teams that competed Tuesday will be back in action at the Spearfish Invitational on Tuesday.
Gough, Aberdeen Central win Pierre Invite
Aberdeen Central took team honors, led by Cassidy Gough, who finished first in individual scoring to lead the way at the Pierre Invitational on Tuesday.
Aberdeen Central led with a team score of 325, followed by Pierre with 343, Rapid City Stevens had 351, Spearfish took fourth with 362 and Mitchell finished with 366.
Gough earned medalist honors with a score of 73. Emmy Sundby of Stevens was second with 78 and Ainsley Sabers of Sturgis took third with 80.
Annabelle Simpson of Pierre placed fourth with 81 and Danielle Podoll of Aberdeen Central was fifth with 82.
Boys Tennis
RAPID CITY STEVENS 9, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 0: Rapid City Stevens moved to 5-1 on the season with a big win over Rapid City Central in a dual Tuesday afternoon at Parkview.
In singles action, Michael Tang of Stevens defeated Dylan Pederson 6-0, 6-0, while Dawson Segrist dropped Taite Sumption 6-0, 6-0.
Next up, Stevens and Central will compete in the Rapid City Invite starting on Friday.
Spearfish drops two in Pierre
Spearfish had a tough day as it traveled to Pierre and dropped a pair of matches on Tuesday.
The Spartans kicked off the day with a 9-0 loss to Pierre, before dropping a 9-0 decision to Huron later in the afternoon.
Spearfish looks to bounce back at the Rapid City Invite starting Friday.
High School Baseball
RAPID CITY STEVENS 3, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 2: The Raiders rallied for three runs in the top of the sixth inning to edge the Cobblers Tuesday night at McKeague Field.
Central scored both of its runs in the third inning, but the Raiders, who had just three in the game, got on the board on a bunt single by Carter Thomas, tied the game on an error and got the game-winner when Judge Hutto was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
Isiah Dubray, who pitched the final 3 2/3 innings, got the win, giving up just one hit and striking out five.
Jon DeRuyter had two this and two RBI for the Cobblers.
Stevens, 4-7-1, is at Sturgis Thursday, while Central, 4-5, is at Harrisburg Saturday to face Harrisburg and Fargo Davis, N.D.
ST. THOMAS MORE 11, DOUGLAS 0: Joey Schad pitched a one-hitter and the Cavs scored seven runs in the third inning for the big win Tuesday night at McKeague field.
Schad was two and struck out eight in his five innings of work.
Strider Jacobsen, Andrew Smith and Jake Saug all had two hits for STM.
St. Thomas More, 4-2, is at Todd County Thursday for a doubleheader and Douglas, 0-14, is at Mitchell Friday for a twinbill.
GILLETTE, WYO., 14, STURGIS 5:
GILLETTE 10, STURGIS 0: The Riders jumped on the Scoopers early in both games for the doubleheader sweep Tuesday night in Gillette.
In the first game the Roughriders scored six runs in each of the first two innings to take control.
Chase Reimer led Gillette with three hits and Kaden Race added two RBI.
Carl Nash had a pair of doubles for Sturgis and Tristan Walter knocked in two runs.
In the nightcap, Gillette scored five in the first and four more in the fourth. Brody Richardson stopped the Scoopers on two hits.
Sturgis, 7-5, hosts Rapid City Stevens Thursday, while Gillette, 16-0, faces the Casper Oilers and Laramie Rangers Saturday in Casper, Wyo.