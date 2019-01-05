The Douglas boys' basketball team earned its first win of the season with a 46-36 victory over Spearfish at home.
Douglas led 13-7 at the end of the first quarter and 25-16 at halftime. The Patriots had a big third quarter and led 36-22 with eight minutes to play.
The Spartans outscored Douglas 14-10 in the fourth but the lead was too great for them to come back.
Connor Sauvage and Kearby Jindra led Douglas in scoring with 12. Spearfish was led in scoring by Ryan Peldo with 10.
The Patriots, 1-5, host Lead-Deadwood Tuesday while the Spartans, 0-8, travels to Belle Fourche Tuesday.
STURGIS 59, CUSTER 31: The Scoopers got 19 points from Ryan Garland on the way to a win over the Wildcats.
Sturgis led 16-5 at the end of the first quarter and 30-12 at halftime. That lead was 43-26 at the end of the third quarter and it outscored Custer 16-5 in the fourth quarter.
In addition to Garland's 19, Jay Krull had 12 and Cedrick Stabber had 10 for the Scoopers. Custer was led by Jace Kelley who had 15 points.
Sturgis, 6-0, hosts Hill City Tuesday while Custer, 5-4, will travel to St. Thomas More Thursday.
RAPID CITY STEVENS 55, ABERDEEN CENTRAL 39: The Raiders swept the weekend with a win over Aberdeen Central at home Saturday.
No other information was made available.
Stevens, 6-2, hosts Sturgis Friday while Aberdeen Central, 1-5, travels to Yankton Saturday.
RED CLOUD 51, BELLE FOURCHE 40: Alejandro Rama had another big night as the Crusaders out-muscled the Broncs.
Rama scored 31 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, while Beau Donovan had 16 points. Chandler Kerr and Taten Fox had eight points each for Belle Fouche, and Kerr added nine rebounds.
At the end of the first quarter Red Cloud led 13-10 and 29-18 at halftime. That lead was 46-31 at the end of the third quarter and the Broncs outscored the Crusaders 9-5 in the fourth.
Red Cloud, 8-1, will be in action Saturday at the Pentagon Classic in Sioux Falls when it takes on George-Little Rock, Iowa. Belle Fourche, 4-5, will host Spearfish Tuesday.
JONES COUNTY 58, RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 52: The Coyotes topped the Comets at the Kadoka Classic Saturday night.
Jones County led 14-11 at the end of the first quarter and 31-20 at halftime. Christian cut the lead to 42-33 at the end of the third quarter and although the Comets outscored the Coyotes 19-16, but it wasn't enough.
Austin Olson led all scorers with 17 for Jones County, Morgan Feddersen had 14 and Wyatt Olson had 11. Christian was led by Ethan Wipf and Zane Schlabach who had 10 points each, with Schlabach kicking in nine rebounds. Terrance Asbridge had nine points and 12 rebounds for the Comets as well.
Christian, 5-1, hosts Harding County Thursday. Jones County, 6-1, begins the Jones County Invitational Thursday.
Girls' basketball
RAPID CITY CENTRAL 48, PIERRE 36: The Cobblers got 16 points from Whitley Heitsch and moved to 6-3 on the season with a win over Pierre.
Central also got 12 points from Abbie Freeman and the team shot 42 percent on 21-of-50 shooting from the field.
Pierre was paced by Emily Mikkelsen who had 16. The Govs shot 27 percent on 13-of-48 from the field.
The Cobblers will travel to face Sturgis Thursday while Pierre, 0-7, will travel to face Mitchell Thursday.
ST. THOMAS MORE 56, TEA AREA 46 OT: The Cavaliers needed overtime but still topped Tea Area on the road.
No other information was made available.
STM, 6-1, will travel to Custer Tuesday while Tea Area, 2-7, will host Sioux Falls Christian Thursday.
BELLE FOURCHE 46, RED CLOUD 43: The Lady Broncs remained undefeated in a close win over the Lady Crusaders Saturday night.
Red Cloud led 41-39 late in the fourth quarter, but baskets for Belle Fourche on back to back steals sealed the fate for the Lady Crusaders.
The Lady Broncs had a balanced scoring attack, Ashley Byrd led the way with 14 points and Rylee Young had 13. Payson Birkeland led all rebounders with 14.
Red Cloud got 12 points and 10 rebounds from Moriah Morrisette.
Belle Fourche, 8-0, hosts Spearfish Tuesday while Red Cloud, 4-5, hosts Douglas Thursday.
STURGIS 52, CUSTER 45: Sturgis improved to 6-1 on the season by holding off Custer.
Olivia Jolley led the Scoopers with 15 points while Loralee Stock had 13 and Haley Lambert kicked in 12. The game's leading scorer was Custer's Sadie Glade who had 26.
At the end of the first quarter Sturgis led 10-8 and that lead was 23-22 at halftime. In the third quarter, the Scoopers stretched the lead to 35-28 and both teams added 17 points in the fourth.
Sturgis faces Rapid City Central Thursday while Custer falls to 5-4 and will host St. Thomas More Tuesday.
DOUGLAS 52, SPEARFISH 34: The Patriots got another good game from Jordynn Toliver as Douglas topped the Spartans in Box Elder.
Toliver finished with 15 points. No further information was made available for Spearfish.
Douglas, 3-2, hosts Lead-Deadwood Tuesday while Spearfish, 1-7, travels to Belle Fourche Tuesday.
RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 50, JONES COUNTY 17: The Lady Comets gave up only six points in the second half in running by Jones County in the Kadoka Classic.
Christian led 15-6 at the end of the first quarter and 30-11 at halftime. That lead was stretched to 37-14 at the end of the third and the Lady Comets outscored the Lady Coyotes 13-3 in the fourth.
Olivia Kieffer led all scorers with 24 points and Jadyn Jensen had nine points for Jones County.
Christian, 3-4, begins the the West River Tournament Tuesday. Jones County, 0-7, hosts Colome Tuesday.
WALL 50, BENNETT COUNTY 34: The Lady Eagles moved to 5-1 on the season with a win over Bennett County.
No further information was available.
Wall will host Chamberlain Tuesday while Bennett County, 1-6, will host Little Wound Tuesday.
WINNER 73, GREGORY 27: The Lady Warriors ran past Gregory Saturday night.
No further information was made available.
Winner, 7-0, travels across the border to face Valentine, Nebraska Tuesday. Gregory, 1-4, will face Wagner on the road Tuesday.
Wrestling
Stevens, Central, finish in top five at Bismarck Rotary
Both Rapid City Stevens and Rapid City Central were in the running near the top of the standings of the Bismarck Rotary Saturday, but neither had enough to top Sidney, Montana who won with 213 points.
Bismarck, North Dakota finished second with 212. Central was third with 155 and Stevens finished fourth with 151.
Watertown rounded out the top five with 136.
The only winner was Central's Cael Larson won at 113 pounds by topping Kelby Armstrong of Minot, North Dakota in a 8-6 decision.
Stevens' Cody Stockman made the finals of the 126 but fell to Laken Boese of Bismarck 5-0. Cooper Voorhees also made the finals for the Raiders at 152, but he fell to Jace Winter of Sidney in a 6-5 decision.
Nolan Smith of Central made the finals at 220, but fell to Jacob Boehm of Mandan, North Dakota in a 5-3 decision.
Pierre wins Mid-Dakota Monster Invitational in Presho
The Governors held off Winner to take home the Mid-Dakota Monster title with 322.5 points while the Warriors had 283.5 points.
Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddess finished third with 183, Custer was fourth with 176 and McCook Central/Montrose rounded out the top five with 149 points.
Local winners included Jestyn Woodward of Custer at 113 pounds, who topped teammate Jacob Brunner 6-2. Kaden Keiser from Winner won at 120, besting Oakley Blakeman from Spearfish by fall.
Wyatt Turnquist from Winner won at 138 over Jack Van Camp from Pierre by fall. Chance Grill from Custer won at 152 pounds, topping Jacobi Krouse from McCook Central/Montrose in a 5-2 decision.
Sam Kruger from Winner topped Blake Gessner from MCM in a 10-0 decision in the 160-pound final.
High School Hockey
RUSHMORE THUNDER 10, YANKTON BUCKS 0: The Thunder rolled by Yankton with a big win at home Saturday.
Camden Nayman had four goals and Kael Delzer had three. Duncan Chisolm, Blake DeVries and Ryan Nolan provided the other three goals.
Scott Kenrick had three assists, Nolan had two, DeVries had two, Seth Stock also had two, Nayman had one, Carson Kulmala had one, Delzer had one and Mason Martin had one.
The Thunder scored four goals in the first period, two in the second and four in the third.
The two teams meet again at the Thunderdome today at 3 p.m.