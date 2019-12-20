Douglas drops Pierre for first win

The Douglas boys’ basketball team picked up its first win of the season Friday night as it earned a tough 57-53 victory over Pierre in Box Elder.

The Patriots carried a 13-11 lead into the second quarter and eventually led 29-28 at the half. They would outscore the Governors 17-14 in the third to create some space, before holding on for the win.

Douglas was led by a balanced offensive attack, paced by Connor Sauvage’s 10 points.

Ryan Tompkins and David Severson chipped in with eight points apiece, while Kearby Jindra led the team in rebounds with seven.

Grey Zabel led the way for Pierre with 17 points, Grant Judson added 12 points and Lincoln Kienholz finished with 10.

The Patriots (1-2) will be back in action Jan. 30 at Rapid City Central.

RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 60, LYMAN 49: Paced by four double-figure scorers, the Comets cruised to a win over Lyman Friday night in Presho.

Sam Schlabach led Rapid City Christian with 16 points, Jack Roisum added 13 points and Presley Myers finished with 11.

Terrence Asbridge finished with a double-double for the Comets with 11 points and 11 rebounds.