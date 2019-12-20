Douglas drops Pierre for first win

The Douglas boys’ basketball team picked up its first win of the season Friday night as it earned a tough 57-53 victory over Pierre in Box Elder.
The Patriots carried a 13-11 lead into the second quarter and eventually led 29-28 at the half. They would outscore the Governors 17-14 in the third to create some space, before holding on for the win.
Douglas was led by a balanced offensive attack, paced by Connor Sauvage’s 10 points.
Ryan Tompkins and David Severson chipped in with eight points apiece, while Kearby Jindra led the team in rebounds with seven.
Grey Zabel led the way for Pierre with 17 points, Grant Judson added 12 points and Lincoln Kienholz finished with 10.
The Patriots (1-2) will be back in action Jan. 30 at Rapid City Central.
RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 60, LYMAN 49: Paced by four double-figure scorers, the Comets cruised to a win over Lyman Friday night in Presho.
Sam Schlabach led Rapid City Christian with 16 points, Jack Roisum added 13 points and Presley Myers finished with 11.
Terrence Asbridge finished with a double-double for the Comets with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Next up, Rapid City Christian (2-0) will play North Central at the Big Bo Classic in Wolsey Jan. 28, while the Raiders (3-1) play at Bennett County today at 1 p.m.
HURON 68, RAPID CITY STEVENS 52: Huron used a big second quarter to run past the Raiders Friday night in Rapid City.
The Tigers jumped out to a 23-11 lead at the end of the first, before outscoring Stevens 24-6 in the second.
The Raiders gained some ground with a 15-4 third, but it wasn’t enough as Huron held on for the road win.
Teegan Evers led the Tigers with 17 points, Nathan Boehrns added 15 points and Kobe Busch finished with 13.
Mason Steele paced Stevens with 15 points, Colton Hartford chipped in with 14 points and Daniel Vigoren finished with 13.
The Raiders (0-3) will host Mitchell today at 1:30 p.m.
WINNER 79, MILLER 35: The Warriors carried a 45-11 lead into the half as it ran past Miller Friday night in Winner.
Brady Fritz paced the Warriors with 20 points, Fred Whiting added 14 points, Joren Bruun tacked on 11 points and Phillip Jorgensen finished with 10.
Tyler Schumacher led the Rustlers with 17 points.
Winner (3-0) will take a couple of weeks off before playing at Sully Buttes Jan. 3.
MORRILL, NEB., 65, EDGEMONT 47: Morrill picked up a win over Edgemont Friday evening in Nebraska.
Blake Lofink led Morill with 22 points, while Tanner Whetham finished with 21.
Caleb Simons had a big game for the Moguls, finishing with 31 points, 15 rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Edgemont falls to 0-4 after losing a 61-45 decision to Moorcroft Thursday night.
Simons led the Moguls Thursday with 16 points and five assists, followed by Tres Schaack with 11 points.
Edgemont will look to earn its first win of the season Jan. 4 when it hosts Harding County.
ABERDEEN CENTRAL 74, SPEARFISH 47: Noah Bahrends, Reece Burckhard and Sam Rohlfs scored 12 points apiece to lead Aberdeen Central past Spearfish on Friday.
Jake Powell paced the Spartans with 17 points and six rebounds, while Ryan Peldo finished with 16 points.
Spearfish (0-3) will host Pierre today at 3 p.m.
Girls
RAPID CITY STEVENS 58, HURON 50: Kyah Watson finished with a double-double to lead the Raiders to a win over Huron on Friday.
Watson led the way with 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Jayda McNabb chipped in with 12 points and eight boards.
Havyn Heinz paced the Tigers with 24 points and 10 rebounds.
Rapid City Stevens (3-0) will play at Mitchell today at 1:30 p.m.
PIERRE 55, STURGIS 37: The Governors earned their first win of the season as they dropped Sturgis Friday night in Pierre.
No other information was made available for this game.
The Scoopers (0-3) will travel to Aberdeen Central to take on the Golden Eagles today at 12:30 p.m.
MITCHELL 63, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 47: The Kernels handed Rapid City Central its third consecutive loss Friday night at the Corn Palace in Mitchell.
No other information was made available for this game.
The Cobblers (1-3) will play at Huron today at 12:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Cobblers go 2-2 at Pat Weede Invite
The Rapid City Central wrestling team split a handful of matches at the Pat Weede Memorial Invitation in Gillette, Wyo., on Friday.
Central opened the day with a 41-29 loss to Bismarck Century, before bouncing back for a dominant 70-12 victory over Moorcroft.
Sidney, Mont., handed the Cobblers their second loss of the day at 54-12 a short time later, but Central rebounded to defeat Scottsbluff, 60-16.
The Cobblers will close out action at the tournament with a trio of duals today.
Central will take on Casper Natrona, Wyo., (9 a.m.), Thunder Basin, Wyo., (10:30 a.m.), and Campbell County, Wyo., (Noon).