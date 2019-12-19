Douglas girls get big win over Hot Springs

The Douglas girls' basketball team overcame a low-scoring first half to run past Hot Springs 61-25 Thursday night in Box Elder.

Douglas led by just an 18-8 score at halftime,before outscoring Hot Springs 43-17 in the second half.

Aika Tinkham led the Patriots with 14 points, while Makayla Grim chipped in with 10 points.

Taylor Warner scored 13 to lead Hot Springs.

Douglas, 2-1, returns to actin Dec. 30 at Rapid City Central, while Hot Springs, 0-2, is at Hill City Saturday.

HILL CITY 53, NEW UNDERWOOD 25: The Rangers bounced back from an early-season loss as it dropped the Tigers Thursday night in New Underwood.

Whitney Edwards led Hill City with 18 points, while Emily Siemonsma finished with 15 points.

Gabby Miller paced New Underwood with seven points, Avery Heinert added six points and Cerington Jones finished with 12 rebounds.

The Rangers (2-1) host Hot Springs on Saturday, while the Tigers (2-1) travel to Faith.

WINNER 51, BURKE 27: The Warriors used an 18-0 second quarter to run past the Lady Cougars Thursday night in Bonesteel.