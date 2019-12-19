Douglas girls get big win over Hot Springs

The Douglas girls' basketball team overcame a low-scoring first half to run past Hot Springs 61-25 Thursday night in Box Elder.
Douglas led by just an 18-8 score at halftime,before outscoring Hot Springs 43-17 in the second half.
Aika Tinkham led the Patriots with 14 points, while Makayla Grim chipped in with 10 points.
Taylor Warner scored 13 to lead Hot Springs.
Douglas, 2-1, returns to actin Dec. 30 at Rapid City Central, while Hot Springs, 0-2, is at Hill City Saturday.
HILL CITY 53, NEW UNDERWOOD 25: The Rangers bounced back from an early-season loss as it dropped the Tigers Thursday night in New Underwood.
Whitney Edwards led Hill City with 18 points, while Emily Siemonsma finished with 15 points.
Gabby Miller paced New Underwood with seven points, Avery Heinert added six points and Cerington Jones finished with 12 rebounds.
The Rangers (2-1) host Hot Springs on Saturday, while the Tigers (2-1) travel to Faith.
WINNER 51, BURKE 27: The Warriors used an 18-0 second quarter to run past the Lady Cougars Thursday night in Bonesteel.
Winner was only up 13-11 at the end of the first quarter, but outscored Burke 32-4 in the second and third quarters to build the big lead.
Bella Swedlund led Winner with 19 points, while Kalla Bertram added 13 points.
Lacey Person scored 17 points for Burke.
Winner, 2-0, is at Sully Buttes Saturday, while Burke, 0-3, hosts Stuart, Neb., Saturday.
Boys Basketball
NEW UNDERWOOD 35, HILL CITY 21: New Underwood remained unbeaten early in the season with a win over the Rangers.
The Tigers were led by Chancer Derner’s 11 points, while Connor Knuppe chipped in with eight.
Kobe Main led the way for Hill City with seven points.
New Underwood (3-0) will play at Belle Fourche Jan. 3, while the Rangers (0-3) host Hot Springs on Saturday.
High School Wrestling
RAPID CITY CENTRAL 60, SPEARFISH 24: The Cobblers cruised to a win over the Spartans Thursday night in Rapid City.
The dual started with Central and Spearfish each earning a pinfall victory, before the Cobblers rallied off nine straight wins, eight of which were by forfeit
The Spartans closed out the match with three consecutive pinfall victories.
Rapid City Central (5-1) will be back in action today when they travel to Gillette, Wyo., to take on Moorcroft, Wyo., Bismarck Century, N.D., Sidney, Mont., and Scottsbluff, Neb.
Meanwhile, Spearfish will host a triangular with Hot Springs and Lead-Deadwood on Monday.