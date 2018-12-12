Through three quarters in Box Elder, the Douglas girls' basketball team had a battle on its hands against Rapid City Christian.
Then the fourth quarter started and the Patriots took control.
Douglas outscored Christian 17-7 in the final eight minutes to top the Lady Comets 61-52 behind Jordynn Toliver's 29 points and a relenting press that gave Christian trouble all night.
"I thought our girls put forth a really good effort," Douglas coach Duane Wince said. "They handled the ball pretty well. We were evenly matched and we're fortunate to get a win."
Christian coach A.J. Trennepohl said the Lady Comets struggled at times with not only breaking the press, but also with fouls. In the end, it came down to those fourth quarter struggles.
"They made a few more shots than us in the fourth quarter, and we missed a few," he said. "We didn't capitalize on a few mistakes that they made. We missed some free throws, and they made a few, so it stretched the lead."
The game started out as a quick-paced, back-and-forth affair in the first quarter with Douglas on top after the first eight minutes 18-17.
Rapid City Christian had a solid second quarter, jumping out to as much as a 28-22 lead at one point. The Patriots were able to close the gap to three by halftime, and trailed 31-28.
"I thought we played a good first half, there were just some things we needed to clean up," Wince said. "When the girls come out and make some shots, and this goes for any team, it kind of gets your team rolling and you play with a little more confidence. Fortunately we came out and made some shots to start the third quarter and picked up our intensity on defense."
In particular, Toliver made some shots. She came out of the locker room and scored the first six points to put Douglas up early in the third.
Wince said he didn't have a big halftime speech, but Toliver said she and her teammates got the message loud and clear that they needed to play better to come out with a win.
"We came into the game overconfident, and then got a reality check. I think we pulled it together after our talk in the locker room. 'The talk,' she said laughing. "From there I think we picked it up."
Wince said a lot of Toliver starting the second half strong was crashing the boards and simple 'want-to.'
"The adjustments we made (at halftime) put her in pretty good positions to score, and really she wasn't the main target on those, but she was able to crash the boards and get some rebounds and put-backs," he said. "That kind of got her going and got our team going as well."
Still, the Lady Comets hung around. Eighth grader Olivia Kieffer ended the night with 23 points and Abby Pierce had 13 as Christian trailed 45-43 going into the fourth quarter.
Both teams got into foul trouble, and with around six minutes to go Kieffer fouled out. That allowed Douglas to start to build its lead.
"We're still a young team," Trennepohl said. "(Kieffer) brings a strength with the ball. I bet she drew 10 fouls, so we have to carry that over to everybody. Learn how to be strong and take a foul when someone pushes you instead of avoiding it. That's one thing, she's not avoiding the moment, and it's hard to teach that."
Christian made it 55-51 with under three minutes to go on a Piece 3-pointer, but Douglas would hit some free throws in the final minutes to clinch its first win of the season.
Although Toliver had another good performance, she wasn't alone. Jeslyn Jindra hit four 3-pointers to finish with 16 points on the night and Nique High Hawk also kicked in 13 points.
It will be those types on contributions that will help the Patriots down the road, according to Wince.
"Jes did a good job tonight and Nique hit some shots that she didn't hit in the first game, and they're good shooters. They've been consistent and they've put some time in during the offseason to become more consistent shooters," he said. "When they can knock down some 3's and we can get some penetration and our girls on the inside are rebounding and playing tough, we're playing some pretty good basketball.
"We do need some consistent scoring as a team, and we saw a lot of that tonight."
Douglas, 1-1, is on the road Thursday against Hot Springs, while Rapid City Christian, 1-1, hosts Lyman Friday.