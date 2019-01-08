The Douglas girls' basketball team overcame an early deficit and ran past Lead-Deadwood 56-32 Tuesday night in Box Elder.
Lead-Deadwood led 10-5 in the first period, but Douglas came back to tie the game at 10-all after one and began to take control from that point on. The Patriots led 26-18 at halftime and 42-22 going into the fourth.
Jordynn Toliver led the way for Douglas with 16 points, followed by Jeslyn Jindra with 12 points (four 3-pointers) and Chantell Jones with 10.
Lead-Deadwood was paced by Carly Mehlberg with 10 points.
Douglas, 4-2, is at Red Cloud Thursday, while Lead-Deadwood, 5-2, is at Hill City Thursday.
ST. THOMAS MORE 55, CUSTER 20: The Cavaliers pulled away after a close first quarter to down the Wildcats Tuesday night in Custer.
STM led just 13-12 in the first and 26-14 at halftime, but outscored Custer 29-6 in the second half.
Kaci Cooper led St. Thomas More with 15 points, followed by Haleigh Timmer with 12, Miarin Duffy with 11 and Ciara Benson with 10.
Kellen Kortemeyer led Custer with eight points.
STM, 7-1, is in Hartford Friday to face West Central and in Mitchell Saturday to take on No. 1 Lennox at the Hanson Classic.
Custer, 5-5, hosts Wall on Friday.
BELLE FOURCHE 51, SPEARFISH 24: The Lady Broncs got 18 points and seven rebounds from Payson Birkeland and moved to 9-0 on the season with the win over the Spartans.
Rylee Young and Bella Jensen both chipped in with 10 points for Belle Fouche.
Stella Marcus and Bella Reid scored five points each for Spearfish.
Belle Fouche hosts Wright, Wyoming, Saturday, while Spearfish, 1-8, is at Hill City next Tuesday.
TIMBER LAKE 50, MCINTOSH 47: The Panthers held off the Tigers Tuesday night in McIntosh.
In a close game, Timber Lake led 26-25 at halftime and 38-37 going into the fourth period.
Lorenda Long and Macey Bollinger led Timber Lake with 14 points each and Carlie Lawrence added 12.
Lauren Baumberger scored 25 points for McIntosh.
Timber lake, 5-2, hosts New Underwood Friday, while McIntosh, 5-4, is at Bison Thursday.
Boys Basketball
LEAD-DEADWOOD 89, DOUGLAS 85 4OT: A long night in Box Elder ended in a win for the Golddiggers.
Jordy Stulken of Lead-Deadwood led all scorers with 26 points, while Carter Nelson had 18. For the Patriots, Kearby Jindra had 21 points and 17 rebounds, Wendell Bear Ribs and Connor Sauvage had 16 points each.
The Golddiggers led for most of the night, including a 16-10 lead at the end of the first quarter. Douglas was able to cut that lead to 28-26 at halftime and 45-44 at the end of the third quarter.
At the end of regulation both teams stood tied at 62. At the end of the first overtime it was 68-all, and then tied at 73 at the end of the second overtime. The third overtime saw both teams with 77 points and in the fourth overtime Lead-Deadwood outscored the Patriots 12-8.
Douglas, 1-6, faces Harrisburg on the road Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Lead-Deadwood, 3-5, travels to face Hill City Thursday.
STURGIS 61, HILL CITY 35: The Scoopers remained unbeaten with the lop-sided win over the Rangers Tuesday in Sturgis.
Sturgis led 19-10 at the end of one and 55-20 heading into the fourth.
Ryan Garland had another big game, with 24 points on 7-of-10 shooting behind the 3-point arc. Gavin West finished with 16 points and Cedrick Stabber had eight points and eight assists.
Taylor Edwards led Hill City with 16 points and Noah Krull added 13.
Sturgis, 7-0, hosts Rapid City Central Thursday, while Hill City, 2-6, hosts Lead-Deadwood Thursday.
BELLE FOURCHE 58, SPEARFISH 42: The Broncs pulled away in the second half to stop the Spartans Tuesday in Belle Fourche.
Belle Fourche led 29-25 at halftime.
Kelby Olson led the Broncs with 20 points, followed by Tate Hostetter with 13.
John Nickles led Spearfish with 11 points.
Belle Fourche, 5-5, hosts Wright, Wyoming, Saturday, while Spearfish, 0-9, is at Hill City next Tuesday.
HARDING COUNTY 71, DUPREE 40: The Ranchers got 26 points from Camden Hett and 21 from Zack Anders to run past the Tigers Thursday in Buffalo.
Harding County led 25-24 at halftime, but outscored Dupree 36-16 in the second half.
Harding County, 5-2, is at Rapid City Christian Thursday, while Dupree, 1-8, is at Lemmon Thursday.
WINNER 64, VALENTINE, NEB. 42: The Warriors bounced back from a slow start to run past Valentine Tuesday night.
Valentine led 14-6 at the end of one, but Winner led 30-24 at halftime and 43-34 going into the fourth.
Joren Bruun led Winner with 18 points, while Brandon Volmer added 12 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Phillip Jorgensen also scored 10 for the Warriors.
Jayden Owens scored 18 points for Valentine.
Winner, 6-2, is at Tri-Valley Thursday.