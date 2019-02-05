The Douglas girls' basketball team took control in the second half to stop Hill City 61-49 Tuesday night in Box Elder.
Although Douglas led 16-10 at the end of the first period, the Rangers took a 26-25 advantage into the locker room at halftime.
But the Patriots outscored the Rangers 17-10 in the third and 19-13 in the fourth.
Jordynn Toliver led the way for Douglas with 18 points, followed by Makayla Grim with 12 points and Jeslyn Jindra with 10.
Whitney Edwards led Hill City with 17 points and Hailey Wathen added 11.
Douglas, 8-6, is at Sturgis Thursday, while Hill City, 13-5, hosts Custer next Tuesday.
RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 65, BENNETT COUNTY 54: The Lady Comets exploded for 32 points in the fourth period to stop the Warriors Tuesday night in Martin.
Bennett County led 35-33 heading into the fourth.
Olivia Kieffer led the way for Rapid City Christian with 19 points, followed by Abby Pierce with 12 points.
Jessica Begeman led Bennett County with 18 points and Nicole Porch added 17 points.
Rapid City Christian, 8-9, hosts Harding County Thursday, while Bennett County, 2-13, hosts New Underwood Friday.
RAPID CITY STEVENS 51, STURGIS 43: Rapid City Stevens picked up its fourth consecutive victory with a win over the Scoopers Tuesday night in Sturgis.
The Raiders jumped out to a quick start as they took a 12-2 lead into the second quarter. Sturgis had an answer, though, as it came roaring back to take an 18-17 advantage into the half. Stevens outscored the Scoopers 22-14 to pull away in the fourth.
No information was made available for the Raiders.
Loralee Stock and Sarah Janz scored 14 points apiece to lead Sturgis.
Rapid City Stevens (13-3) will travel to Sioux Falls Washington on Friday, while the Scoopers (9-6) host Douglas on Thursday.
Boys Basketball
WINNER 82, ST. FRANCIS INDIAN 68: Brady Fritz scored 35 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Winner past St. Francis Indian.
Joren Bruun added 14 points for Winner, Brandon Volmer had 12 points and Phillip Jorgensen finished with 10.
St. Francis was led by Caylen Clairmont, who paced the Warriors with 18 points and seven rebounds. Jordan Kills in Water added 17 points, Chris Long chipped in 14 points and Jaylen Bear Robe had 14.
Next up, Winner (10-4) travels to McLaughlin on Friday, while St. Francis (6-11) hosts Oelrichs on Thursday.
PLATTE-GEDDES 68, TODD COUNTY 63: Platte-Geddes outscored Todd County 24-14 in the fourth quarter as it picked up a road win on Tuesday night.
No information was made available for the Black Panthers.
Aiden Bizardie led the way for the Falcons with 31 points, five rebounds and six steals, while Joshua Rowland chipped in with 12 points and seven boards.
Platte-Geddes (7-6) will play at Bon Homme on Friday, while Todd County (9-7) takes on Miller on Saturday.