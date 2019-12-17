The Douglas girls' basketball team used a big third quarter, clutch free throws down the stretch, and a big stop in the final seconds to stave off a young but scrappy Rapid City Christian team 58-57 at Rapid City Christian Tuesday night.
Though the game was close throughout, with the largest lead a couple of six-point margins by Douglas in the second and third quarters, the real nail-biting action took place in the final eight minutes.
After trailing by a point, 31-30 at intermission, Douglas, led by senior Nique High Hawk, had surged back behind an eight-point third quarter deficit to grab a 47-42 advantage heading into the final frame.
“At halftime, we just talked about taking care of the basketball,” Douglas coach Duane Wince said. "Our girls are young and for some of them, they don’t have much varsity experience, but they played hard.”
Lady Comet junior Abby Pierce put a quick end to thoughts of a possible blowout, burying back to back 3-pointers a minute into the fourth quarter to even the score at 48 apiece.
“They have some great shooters,” Wince said. “We kept trying to cut them off from driving, and then somebody would pop out and our weakside help wasn’t able to get their quick enough. They shot the ball really well. I thought we played a solid game, but they are well coached and run their stuff and are well disciplined.”
The serious stuff was just beginning.
A High Hawk five-point spurt midway through the final quarter, a fast-break layup, free-throw, and work in the paint, gave Douglas a 53-50 advantage with four minutes remaining.
“The team kind of depends on Mikayla (Grim) and me late,” High Hawk said. “I thought we rushed it a little bit more than we should have in the second half. We should have slowed down and taken better shots, but I think we got flustered a little bit. The crowd was cheering us on and got to our ears and we rushed it.”
The final minute and half featured a duel between Grim and Christian freshman standout Olivia Kieffer.
A Kieffer 3-pointer from the top of the key gave the Lady Comets a 54-53 lead with 1:20 remaining, Christian’s first lead since the 6:33 mark of the third quarter.
Grim answered at the other end with 1:03 on the clock converting a three-pointer of the old-fashioned variety, a dribble drive conversion, drawing a foul and a converted charity toss.
Kieffer responded with a tying bucket — 56-all -- with 40 seconds remaining.
And not to be outdone, Grim drove the paint and drew a foul with 21.8 seconds remaining, and calmly drained both tosses to give Douglas a two-point lead.
“I had missed my free throws earlier and I just told myself to take my time and concentrate there and relax and make them,” Grim said. “I got some chances there in the second half because we came out and tried to work the pick and roll we’ve been practicing. That worked for us and we were able to get inside and make some shots when we needed.”
Trailing 58-56, Kieffer attempted to draw even with a drive and shot in the lane. The shot was rejected though possession remained with the Lady Comets with 6.3 seconds left on the clock.
Excellent execution of the inbound play, a pass to Burkhalter under the basket, drew an immediate foul (4.5 seconds on the clock). The sophomore made one of two to draw the Lady Comets within one point, and though Christian stole the inbound pass in the corner, a hurried shot in the final seconds was deflected and grabbed by Douglas to seal the win.
“Douglas did a great job of cutting to the basket in the second half and we just didn’t quite guard that well enough,” Rapid City Christian coach AJ Trennepohl said. “We are so young and are learning all the time. We are learning not to force things when you are playing such a physical team. We may not play a more physical team all season and we weren’t ready for that. But we hit some shots to keep it close and had a chance but weren’t able to convert down the stretch.”
Kieffer knocked down 25 points for the Lady Comets to lead all scorers with 21 of those points coming in the second half. Fouled often on moves to the basket, she converted 14 of 17 free throw attempts. Abby Pierce added 12 points, all coming from beyond the arc.
Grim led the Patriots in scoring with 19 points, while High Hawk contributed 15 points.
“I’m really proud of the effort tonight,” coach Wince said of his team’s first victory of the season, a nice bounce-back after losing to Sturgis last week. “It was a great team win, and there were a lot of great individual efforts as well. We played great team defense, and fortunately, got the last bounce.”
Douglas (1-1) returns to the hardcourt on Thursday night hosting Hot Springs (6:30) while Rapid City Christian (1-1) travels to Presho on Friday night for a 5 p.m. (MT) contest with the Lyman Raiders.