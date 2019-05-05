Former Douglas volleyball coach Jeff Nugent has been in Box Elder with the volleyball program for 28 years; he's seen it all.
Monday night, he'll be honored for building a program at Douglas that most around the state either feared or respected.
Nugent coached the Patriots' junior varsity team from 1991-2000 and took over the varsity position in 2001 before resigning after the 2018 season.
For his efforts, he will be enshrined to the Rapid City Sports Hall of Fame during the 47th annual Rapid City Sports Hall of Fame and Sports Recognition Banquet hosted by the OFFICIALS.
The ceremony begins tonight at 6:30 p.m. from the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
"I think it’s a nice honor for them to feel I was worthy of such an event," he said.
In 18 seasons he finished with 290 career wins, he was the South Dakota High School Coaches Association volleyball co-coach of the year in 2002 and 2008.
Under Nugent, the Patriots won the Black Hills Conference regular season championship in 2002, 2003, 2008 and 2009, which included winning the conference tournament in 2002.
He points to the back-to-back titles in 2008 and 2009 as moments that stick out to him.
"In 2009 we lost a lot of kids that won that title so that was kind of special," he said. "Volleyball has changed a lot since then, but in 2008 you played everyone in your conference twice, and we went undefeated so that was kind of a fun year."
Losing kids from season-to-season is a way of life for the coaches at Douglas. Because of Ellsworth Air Force Base being located in Box Elder, the high school's population has many kids of military members who may not stay for more than one or two school years.
It's something all coaches have to get used to, and Nugent said in some cases it makes the athletes the best to coach.
"It’s very fluid, there’s kids always coming and going, I think I was lucky enough that I had some decent players who loved the game over the years," he said. "Way back when, you didn’t see kids doing very much in the offseason with volleyball and that’s changed. I had some good coaches, good players and we put a lot of time and effort into our program."
In one season as the junior varsity coach, all of his players left town before getting to the varsity program. He said it was a hard situation to go to his varsity coach and say that we wouldn't be able to give the program any players from his team.
It was one of the situations where he realized how often the Patriots' backs would be against the wall.
"It’s tough, you do your middle school camps and think a player is going to be good, and then it’s like ‘were is that kid?’ (next season)," he said. "Well, they moved last year, and it happens a lot."
Nugent, however, said the fact that so many of his players had to move because of their military background made them even more of a joy to coach.
He said while it's unavoidable to have cliques in high school, he noticed during his time at Douglas that when kids are forced to move and adapt a lot, they also become a lot more open to people of different cultures who are from different areas.
He said seeing those relationships on his team grow was more satisfying than any Black Hills Conference title or big win throughout his career.
"More so than wins and losses it was developing relationships with the players," he said. "Douglas is a very diverse population with kids from all over the world, and you’re always going to have cliques in school situations but Douglas kids were very accepting of everyone I thought, as a whole."