Douglas overwhelms young Hot Springs squad for BHC win

Talk to any basketball coach and they’ll tell you they want their team playing its best basketball at the end of the season.

Douglas coach Travis Miller has his team trending in the right direction after the Patriots doubled up Hot Springs for a 62-31 win Tuesday in Black Hills Conference boys' basketball action at Whitehead Auditorium.

After a 1-6 start to the season, the win marks the fourth in row for Miller’s squad and the sixth in eight games for the Patriots, a positive stretch of games that started with Douglas’ 62-55 defeat of Pierre on Jan. 23.

“We had some really tough competition in the beginning and we knew it was going to make us a better team at the end of the season,” Miller said. “Hopefully, we’re playing our best basketball going forward. With five games left, we hope to finish the season strong.”

A year removed from making the state Class A tournament for the first time in 40 years, Hot Springs is now on the learning curve after graduating nearly all of its players from last season’s team.