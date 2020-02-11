Douglas overwhelms young Hot Springs squad for BHC win

Talk to any basketball coach and they’ll tell you they want their team playing its best basketball at the end of the season.
Douglas coach Travis Miller has his team trending in the right direction after the Patriots doubled up Hot Springs for a 62-31 win Tuesday in Black Hills Conference boys' basketball action at Whitehead Auditorium.
After a 1-6 start to the season, the win marks the fourth in row for Miller’s squad and the sixth in eight games for the Patriots, a positive stretch of games that started with Douglas’ 62-55 defeat of Pierre on Jan. 23.
“We had some really tough competition in the beginning and we knew it was going to make us a better team at the end of the season,” Miller said. “Hopefully, we’re playing our best basketball going forward. With five games left, we hope to finish the season strong.”
A year removed from making the state Class A tournament for the first time in 40 years, Hot Springs is now on the learning curve after graduating nearly all of its players from last season’s team.
“We’ve got a good group of kids, and when they get their opportunities, they like to make the most of it,” Hot Springs coach Aaron Noteboom said. “We’ve got great numbers. We’re just not experienced when it comes to playing at this level.”
Miller pointed out this year’s Bison team reminds him a lot of his Patriots from the 2018-19 season — young and gaining game experience under a varsity spotlight, which is never an easy task for a team leaning heavily on underclassmen.
“After going to state last year, Hot Springs lost everybody because they were a senior-heavy team,” Miller said of the Bison, who were led by eighth-grader Camron Maciejewski’s nine points. “They’re rebuilding right now, but they have a lot of nice younger players. Their future looks good.”
With his team peaking at the right time, Miller was pleased with the way his Patriots came out against Hot Springs.
Douglas pressed the Bison into several early turnovers that were turned into baskets. But when Hot Springs did break the press, the Patriots dropped back into a zone defense that choked off the lane but still got after the Bison along the 3-point arc.
“We didn’t gamble a lot,” Miller said. “That’s what we talked about before the game — make sure you stay in front of them, play our game, play our kind of defense.”
Patriots guard Darrell Knight’s defense was particularly disruptive. The 6-foot sophomore forced a handful of early turnovers that led to him scoring nine of his game-high 15 points in the opening three minutes of the game. Knight’s driving basket at the five-minute mark of the first quarter staked Douglas to a 12-2 lead.
Miller’s ballclub showed some outside scoring punch, too. Connor Sauvage, another sophomore for Patriots, hit three of Douglas’ six 3-pointers on his way to a 12-point night.
“Our press looked pretty good, and we were getting to the right spots and finding the guys that were open,” Miller said.
The Patriots (7-8) are back in action Thursday when they head to Hill City for a BHC matchup with the Rangers. Game time is at 6:30 p.m. in the Ginsbach Gymnasium.
Hot Springs (4-10) returns to the hardwood Friday when the Bison play at Sturgis in another conference game. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m.