Douglas/RC Christian girls edge Belle Fourche for first-ever win

Belle Fourche's Lady Broncs could spend the entire trip back home talking about missed opportunities. If they got goals for close calls, the Broncs would have claimed a victory.
But in soccer, the ball has to get into the net. That didn't happen Tuesday night. Sophomore keeper Maci Everhart came up big for Douglas/Rapid City Christian with saves every time her otherwise solid defense allowed a shot. When the final horn sounded, sophomore Kylee Smith's lone goal was all the Patriots needed for the first win in program history, 1-0.
Patriots' coach Aaron Grinager said the first win in the program's six-year history was important for his young team.
"It was exciting. It's been a long time," Grinager said. "The girls have worked really hard. We're a young team. We have no seniors."
He said his defense earned the shutout with hustle and hard work and a few big saves from Everhart.
"The defense did really good," Everhart said. She said this win in the second game of the year is one the team can build on. "We're small and we have a lot of young players, but we have hope."
Olivia Hackett and Hope Allen were two offensive threats for the Patriots, but when Smith got a chance on the left wing, she shot it across the face of the goal and over the Belle Fourche keeper into the top of the net.
Broncs earn win in boys' game
The boys' game had all of the scoring the girls' game didn't. One player from each team had a hat trick, but Belle Fourche had too many weapons and pulled away fro a 6-3 win.
Dillon Trevino got the Patriots off to a quick start as he beat the Bronc keeper for a goal one minute and ten seconds into the game.
Trevino went on to score all three goals for Douglas-RC Christian. Charles Alberts also netted three goals for the Broncs. He answered Trevino's first goal with his first goal with 31:30 to go in the first half.
The Broncs took their first lead with just under six minutes to play in the first half when Josiah Trimble made a great move around a Patriot defender and delivered a perfect pass to the foot of Drake Sutter who put the ball into the goal.
Trevino responded with his second goal only 21 seconds later to tie the game at 2-2.
Just before the half, a Douglas penalty kick ricocheted off the crossbar to leave the game tied at the intermission.
Sutter put Belle Fourche ahead 3-2 with a goal less than a minute into the second half. The Broncs took their first lead of more than one goal when Alberts scored again halfway through the second half.
A defensive mistake for Belle Fourche left Trevino in a breakaway and he drilled his third goal from 20-yards out to bring the Patriots back within one at 4-3.
But Alberts and Trimble each scored again to give Belle Fourche the 6-3 win.
