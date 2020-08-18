Douglas/RC Christian girls edge Belle Fourche for first-ever win

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Belle Fourche's Lady Broncs could spend the entire trip back home talking about missed opportunities. If they got goals for close calls, the Broncs would have claimed a victory.

But in soccer, the ball has to get into the net. That didn't happen Tuesday night. Sophomore keeper Maci Everhart came up big for Douglas/Rapid City Christian with saves every time her otherwise solid defense allowed a shot. When the final horn sounded, sophomore Kylee Smith's lone goal was all the Patriots needed for the first win in program history, 1-0.

Patriots' coach Aaron Grinager said the first win in the program's six-year history was important for his young team.

"It was exciting. It's been a long time," Grinager said. "The girls have worked really hard. We're a young team. We have no seniors."

He said his defense earned the shutout with hustle and hard work and a few big saves from Everhart.

"The defense did really good," Everhart said. She said this win in the second game of the year is one the team can build on. "We're small and we have a lot of young players, but we have hope."