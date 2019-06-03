Douglas' Molly Schwartz sits in a tie for eighth place after the first round of the girls' Class AA state golf tournament from Cattail Crossing Golf Course in Watertown after shooting a 80.
Brandon Valley's Julia Andresen and Sophia Salter of Sioux Falls O'Gorman are tied with Schwartz for eighth.
On the team side, O'Gorman sits in first place with Aberdeen Central on its tail.
The Knights are 25 strokes over par while Aberdeen is at +44, Yankton is third at +48, Sioux Falls Roosevelt fourth at +57 and Pierre currently rounds out the top five at +68.
Rapid City Stevens is tied for 10th with Harrisburg at +98, Spearfish sits in 12th at +101 and Sturgis is 16th at +203.
Individually there is a tie atop the leaderboard, with O'Gorman's Carly Kunkel and Yankton's Morgan Strahl pacing the field by shooting 75.
Rounding out the top-10 is Reese Jansa of Harrisburg, Shannon McCormick of O'Gorman and Masy Mock of Mitchell in a tie for third with a 77 as well as Cassidy Gough of Aberdeen and Megan Dockter of Watertown in a tie for sixth with a 78.
Emmy Sundy of Stevens is tied for 15th with a 82, Ainsley Sabres of Sturgis is tied for 31st with a 90 and Lyric Williams of Spearfish is tied for 44th with a 95.
The second and final round picks up from Watertown this morning at 8 a.m.
Class B girls
Philip's Rush sits in third after first day at state
Burke leads the team field and Philip's Josie Rush is third on the individual list after the first day of the Class B girls' golf state tournament from Fox Run Golf Course in Yankton.
Rush shot a 87 and is chasing Courtni Frank of Deubrook who shot a 81 and Taylee Indahl of Burke who shot a 83.
Following Rush is Erin Moncur of Miller in fourth who shot a 88, Adisyn Indahl of Burke, Makayla Kelley of Bon Homme and Darby Hurd of Bridgewater-Emery are tied for fifth with a 91. Jaydyn TeGantvoort of Duel is eighth with a 93.
There seven golfers who shot a 94 for a tie for ninth; Layce Kooima of Castlewood, Grace Johanson of Flandreau, Mattie Nepodal of Deubrook, Emily Stukel of Burke, Lauren Wittler of Sully Buttes, Maci Colberg of Burke and Autumn Vetter of Selby Area all tied for the final top-10 spot.
On the team side, Newell had a solid round and sits in fourth after shooting a 306. There is a close battle at the top. Burke shot a 268 while Deubrook is right behind after shooting a 269.
Flandreau is third with a 304 and Castlewood rounded out the top five with a 310.
White River is tied for ninth with Selby Area, with both schools shooting a 321.
The second and final round tees off this morning at 8 a.m. from Yankton.
Class B Boys
James Valley Christian leads the way after the first round
Anchored by the top two individual scores, James Valley Christian leads the team standings after round one of the Class B boys' golf state championship from Hillcrest Country Club in Yankton.
Carter Wells sits in first with a 76 and Austin Boomsma is second with a 79. Devan Weelborg of Hamlin is third with a 80 and Brody Boltjes of Platte-Geddes is fourth with a 81.
Tryg Aanenson of Freeman Public, Carter Ekern of Deubrook, Lane Hodges of Howard and Matthew Fey of Kimball/White Lake are tied for fifth with a 83 while Tanner Preheim of Deuel, Sam Hansen of Great Plains Lutheran and Nash Colberg of Deubrook are tied for ninth with a 85.
J.J. Beck of Gregory is tied for 12th with a 86, Eli Fogel of Gregory is tied for 16th with a 87 and Reid Hanson of Wall is tied for 45th with a 94.
Behind James Valley Christian's 246 is Deubrook and Platte-Geddes who shot a 258, Hamlin is fourth with a 265 and Parker is fifth with a 266.
The final round begins this morning from Yankton at 8 a.m.