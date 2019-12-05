State champion Pierre T.F. Riggs led the way with 13 selections to Class 11AA All-State football team, selected by the South Dakota Football Coaches Association and released Thursday.
On offense, the Govs’ selections were quarterback Garrett Stout, wide receiver Andrew Coverdale, tight end Regan Bollweg, and linemen Grey Zabel and Cole Nelson. Defensively, defensive tackle Gunnar Gehring, linebackers Chase Sattgast and River Iverson, and defensive back Cade Hinkle were honored. Govs to make it on the Honorable Mention team include Maguire Raske, Matt Heilman, Matt Lusk and Carston Miller.
The Govs went 12-0 and beat Brookings 32-16 in the final.
They outscored their opponents a combined 710-89 (59.17-7.42 average), including 192-23 (64-7.67) in the postseason.
It marked the Govs’ third consecutive 11AA title in the past three seasons. They defeated the Harrisburg Tigers 24-21 in 2017, and the Huron Tigers 38-20 in 2018.
Second-seed Brookings had six All-State honorees, while the No. 6 seed Yankton had five. Mitchell, Stugis and Huron each had four selections. Douglas had three honorees, while Spearfish had one.
The Scoopers were led by running back Trevor Erlenbusch, defensive back Josh Fowler and punter Brodie Eisenbraun, who all were first-team picks. Cy Eixenburger was honorable mention.
Erlenbusch, a 6-foot-9, 180-pound senior, ran for 471 yards on 107 carries. He caught 11 passes for 63 yards. Was an honorable mention fullback in 2018, and is a two-time Black Hills Conference selection.
“Trevor was the unquestioned leader for our team this past season,” said Sturgis coach Chris Koletzky. “He is a three-year starter for the Scoopers.”
Fowler, a 5-7, 165-pound senior, had 49 tackles, two interceptions, five forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries in 2019. Had 71 tackles in his career. He was a 2019-All Black Hills Conference selection.
“Josh was a turnover machine for us at free safety,” Koletzky said. “He was responsible for a total of seven turnovers.”
Eisenbraun, Sturgis Brown, a 6-1, 160-pound junior, Jr., had 41 punts in 2019, with a long of 50 yards. He had nine punts downed inside the 20, including five punts downed inside the 5-yard line.
“Brodie is a soccer player who worked very hard these last couple of years to perfect his craft,” Koletzky said.
For Douglas, junior Malik Ahmed-Hosie (6-4, 255) was force at defensive end for the Patriots. He had 31 tackles, including seven tackles for loss and 24 assisted tackles. He added one forced fumble and one fumble recovery for a touchdown.
“Malik was a two-year starter for us,” said Douglas coach Dan Maciejczak. “He also starts on the OL.”
Also earning honorable mention honors for the Patriots was senior Jaiden Walton and freshman Jason Maciejczak.
Despite a tough year in Spearfish, Spartan senior linebackerJacob Johnson (6-1, 240) had another outstanding season for the Spartans. Johnson was a First Team All-Black Hills Conference selection in 2018. Has been selected to the All-State team twice in his career.
“Jacob was the best player we had,” said Spearfish coach Chad McCarty. “He is a great leader on and off the field. Jacob is a guy that when you needed something done, he did it.”
Here is a capsule of the other players to make the Class 11AA All-State First Team:
Offense
Quarterback: Garrett Stout, Pierre T.F. Riggs, Sr. (6-1, 185)
Completed 122 of his 188 passing attempts for 2007 yards, 36 touchdowns and just two intercepts. Rand 95 times for 1262 yards and 18 touchdowns. Had five kickoff return touchdowns.
Running back: Carter Eidem, Brookings, Sr. (6-0, 175)
Carried the ball 165 times for 1,019 yards and 14 touchdowns. Also caught 16 passes for 118 yards. Was a 2019 All-ESD selection. Has 23 touchdowns in his career.
Running back: Parker Phillips, Mitchell, Jr. (5-6, 145)
Ran for 1107 yards on 198 carries in 10 games this season for an average of 5.6 yards per carry. Had 12 rushing touchdowns and one kickoff return touchdown. Was an All-ESD selection in 2019.
Wide receiver: Andrew Coverdale, Pierre T.F. Riggs, Sr., (6-2, 180)
Had 22 catches for 363 yards and five touchdowns. Coverdale has caught 31 passes in his career for 539 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.
Wide receiver: Kobe Busch, Huron, Sr., (6-4, 200)
Caught 22 passes for 262 yards for an average of 11.91 yards per reception. Scored four touchdowns. Longest catch of the season was 56 yards.
Tight End: Regan Bollweg, Pierre T.F. Riggs, Jr., (6-3, 220)
Caught 33 passes for 697 yards and a team high 11 receiving touchdowns.
Lineman: Grey Zabel, Pierre T.F. Riggs, Sr., (6-6, 260)
Played center for an offense averaging 60 points and 500 yards a game. All-ESD selection twice. Was an All-State DE as a junior.
Lineman: Gus Miller, Brookings, Sr., (6-3, 260)
Lineman for a team that ran for over 2500 yards, and passed for 1015 yards. Was a 2018 All-State and 2019 All-ESD selection. Bobcats have over 8000 yards of offense in Miller’s career.
Lineman: Cole Nelson, Pierre T.F. Riggs, Sr., (6-3, 255)
Was a guard for an offense that averaged 60 points and 500 yards a game.
Lineman: Joe Prusa, Brookings, Sr., (6-4, 270)
Lineman for a team that ran for over 2500 yards, and passed for 1015 yards. Was a 2019 All-ESD lineman this season.
Lineman: Wil Pease, Yankton, Sr., (6-0, 275)
Team ran for 1800 yards, and passed for 1250 yards.
Defense
Defensive end: Rhett Zelinksy, Brookings, Sr., (6-2, 205)
Had 54 tackles (32 solo and 22 assisted) in 2019, including 17 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. Had three pass knockdowns and two fumble recoveries. Was an All-ESD defensive line. Has 72 tackles and 13 sacks in his career.
Defensive tackle: Gunnar Gehring, Pierre T.F. Riggs, Jr., (6-4, 250)
Had 61 tackles, including 13.5 tackles for loss in 2019. Also had 11.5 sacks. Has 100 tackles and 12.5 sacks in his career.
Defensive tackle: Zavier Leonard, Yankton, Jr., (6-0, 280)
Had 18 tackles, four tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks in 2019.
Linebacker: Chase Sattgast, Pierre T.F. Riggs, Sr., (6-1, 190)
Had 46 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, six sacks and two forced fumbles in 2019. Has 124 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one interception in his career.
Linebacker: River Iverson, Pierre T.F. Riggs, Sr., (6-0, 215)
Had 87 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and one sack in 2019. Had 169 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and two sacks in his career.
Linebacker: Brady Ammann, Brookings, Sr., (5-10, 160)
Had 65 tackles (33 solo, 32 assisted), two interceptions, two forced fumbles and seven tackles for loss in 2019. Was a 2019 All-ESD selection. Had 134 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and two interceptions.
Defensive back: Cade Hinkle, Pierre T.F. Riggs, Sr., (5-9, 165)
Had 48 tackles, six interceptions (two for touchdowns), one fumble recovery and one forced fumble in 2019. Had a punt return for a touchdown. Had 123 tackles, including 13 tackles for loss in his career.
Defensive back: Matt Girard, Brookings, Sr., (6-1, 175)
Had 28 tackles (17 solo, 11 assists), three tackles for loss, and 11 pass breakups in 2019. Was a 2019 All-ESD defensive back. Had 33 tackles (19 solo, 12 assisted) in his career.
Defensive back: Payton Nash, Mitchell, Sr., (5-10, 160)
Had 42 tackles and two interceptions in 11 games. Was an Academic All-State selection.
Special Teams
Kicker: Trevor Lambert, Mitchell, Sr., (5-11, 180)
Made 34 of his 35 PATs. Went 5-for-6 on field goals, with a long of 44 yards. Made eight field goals in his career, and connected on 88 of his 98 PATs. Leading kick point scorer in playoff era at Mitchell.
Special Teams Player: Trevor Fitzgerald, Yankton, Jr., (5-11, 185)
Averaged 37 yards per kickoff return in 2019, including three kickoff return touchdowns.
Special Teams Player: Joseph Vanoverschelde, Mitchell, So., (5-9, 180)
Was 48 of 49 on punt snaps, 35 of 35 on PAT snaps, and 5-for-6 on field goal snaps.
Honorable Mention
Cade McNeil (So., Huron), Cooper Fryberger (Sr., Huron), Jaiden Walton (Sr., Douglas), Maguire Raske (Jr., Pierre T.F. Riggs), Matt Heilman (Sr., Pierre T.F. Riggs), Cy Eixenburger (Sr., Sturgis Brown), Derrick Siemonsma (Jr., Huron), Matt Lusk (Sr., Pierre T.F. Riggs), Owen Warren (So., Yankton), Ryan Eichacker (Sr., Yankton), Carston Miller (Jr., Pierre T.F. Riggs), Jason Maciejczak (Fr., Douglas)