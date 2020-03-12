Duffy earns espnW Mid-Major award

South Dakota senior guard Ciara Duffy has been named the espnW Mid-Major Player of the Year announced Thursday. Duffy becomes the first player from The Summit League to garner the national award.

Duffy, a St. Thomas More graduate, received the 2020 Summit League Player of the Year honor and was recently named a finalist for the inaugural Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year award. Duffy is a three-time all-Summit League first team pick and two-time all-Summit tournament team member.

The senior captain has led No. 17/11 South Dakota to a 30-2 season, including the first-ever perfect run through the Summit League regular season and tournament. The Coyotes enter the NCAA Tournament on a 19-game winning streak, the fourth-longest in the nation. Those 19 games against Summit foes came by an average margin of 31.6 points.

Duffy is the only player in South Dakota history with more than 1,700 points, 600 rebounds and 400 assists in her career. She sits third on USD's all-time scoring charts behind Mandy Koupal and Nicole Seekamp.

She averaged 16 points, five rebounds and five assists per game in her senior season.

Off the floor, Duffy is a 4.00 student working on her master's degree in secondary education. She's a three-time Academic All-American.

