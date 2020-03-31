Duffy earns first Becky Hammon award

"Everyone knew who Becky Hammon was," she said. "Her jersey was up at Stevens High School and every time we would play in a tournament there, we'd all go look at it."

Duffy and South Dakota played a difficult non-conference slate, going 10-2 with wins over Drake, Ohio State, Green Bay, and Creighton. The team debuted in the AP Top 25 at No. 25 on Dec. 16.

Duffy finished her Coyote career with 1,793 career points and 648 rebounds. This season, Duffy set career highs in points, rebounds, assists, double-doubles, and steals while also committing only 42 personal fouls, a career-low.

Duffy received honorable mention AP All-American honors this season, making her the first Coyote to receive All-American recognition since South Dakota moved to Division I in 2008. Off the court, Duffy is a three-time Academic All-American and finished her bachelor’s degree summa cum laude and is currently pursuing a master’s degree.

Hammon, an all-state performer for the Raiders, went to become a three-time All-American at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colo. She would then spend 15 years in the WNBA, earning All-Star honors six times. She became the first female assistant NBA coach in 2014 and is in her fifth year as an assistant coach with the Spurs.

"She was the one who did it first from Rapid City, so to have this award being named after her, and to get to receive that is so cool," Duffy said. "It's like everything coming full circle."

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0