Duffy earns first Becky Hammon award

Everything has come full circle for Rapid City native and St. Thomas More graduate Ciara Duffy, as she was named the inaugural Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year.
The award, which is named after THE Rapid City Stevens graduate, former WNBA star and current San Antonio Spurs assistant coach, is presented by Her Hoop Stats and recognizes the nation’s best mid-major player in the country.
"That is so cool. My homegirl ... literally," Duffy said Tuesday morning on a video that announced her selection. "That is so awesome."
Duffy led South Dakota to its most successful season in Division I program history with her efficient scoring and smart passing. She averaged 16.9 points against Division I opponents this season, and her 1.21 points per scoring attempt are in the top four percent of the nation. Duffy averaged 5.0 assists and just 2.5 turnovers per game. That 2.00 assist to turnover ratio is 75th in the nation.
She reached double-figures in 31 of 32 games this year. She tallied 10 games with more than 20 points. Duffy shot 50 percent from the field, 42.6 percent from 3-point range and 80.8 percent from the stripe. She ranked in the league’s top-10 for all three categories.
Duffy said Hammon was the one player that they all looked up to when they were playing, even going back to kindergarten-age.
"Everyone knew who Becky Hammon was," she said. "Her jersey was up at Stevens High School and every time we would play in a tournament there, we'd all go look at it."
Duffy and South Dakota played a difficult non-conference slate, going 10-2 with wins over Drake, Ohio State, Green Bay, and Creighton. The team debuted in the AP Top 25 at No. 25 on Dec. 16.
Duffy finished her Coyote career with 1,793 career points and 648 rebounds. This season, Duffy set career highs in points, rebounds, assists, double-doubles, and steals while also committing only 42 personal fouls, a career-low.
Duffy received honorable mention AP All-American honors this season, making her the first Coyote to receive All-American recognition since South Dakota moved to Division I in 2008. Off the court, Duffy is a three-time Academic All-American and finished her bachelor’s degree summa cum laude and is currently pursuing a master’s degree.
Hammon, an all-state performer for the Raiders, went to become a three-time All-American at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colo. She would then spend 15 years in the WNBA, earning All-Star honors six times. She became the first female assistant NBA coach in 2014 and is in her fifth year as an assistant coach with the Spurs.
"She was the one who did it first from Rapid City, so to have this award being named after her, and to get to receive that is so cool," Duffy said. "It's like everything coming full circle."
