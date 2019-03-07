University of South Dakota junior and St. Thomas More graduate Ciara Duffy was named to the All-Summit League women's basketball first team on Thursday, as announced by the league offices.
Duffy joins teammate Allison Arens on the first team. South Dakota State's Macy Miller earned her second straight Women's Player of the Year honors.
On the men's side, SDSU senior Mike Daum was named Men's Player of the Year for the third straight season. Daum and teammate David Jenkins were named to the first team, while South Dakota's Stanley Umude also earned first-team honors.
One of the most versatile players in the league, Duffy can handle the point, play in the post and shoot from the NBA 3-point line. The junior guard averaged 15 points, five rebounds and three assists
Duffy has led the Coyotes in scoring for nearly half of the games this season, reaching double-digits 22 times with eight games past 20 points. She has more than 1,200 points, 450 rebounds and 250 assists for her career.
A 6-foot guard from Mitchell, Miller is the first Jackrabbit to earn back-to-back Summit League Player of the Year honors and the third overall (Jennifer Warkenthien, 2009).
Miller also earned a spot on the all-league first team for the third time. She was second in The Summit League in scoring (17.4) and in league-only scoring (17.9). The guard scored in double figures in 15 of 16 Summit League games and collected a pair of 30-plus points games and 11 20-plus point games overall.
Also for SDSU, senior Madison Guebert picks up first-team all-league honors for a third consecutive season. The guard finished the regular season second in scoring (13.7) for the Jackrabbits and 11th overall and in league-only (13.9) games.
Junior Tagyn Larson earned second-team honors for the first time in her career. Myah Selland earned honorable mention All-Summit League after finishing the regular season third on the team in scoring and second in assists.
Rounding out the All-Summit League First Team were North Dakota's Lexi Klabo and Oral Roberts' Lakota Betty.
Freshman Paiton Burckhard is the 10th Jackrabbit was named to The Summit League All-Newcomer Team after playing all 29 games and starting two. The Aberdeen native enters The Summit League Tournament averaging 5.9 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 60.5 percent from the field.
Sjerven was named Sixth Woman of the Year, Arens Defensive Player of the Year and Nichols the Freshman of the Year and South Dakota's Dawn Plitzuweit, Coach of the Year.
Daum headlined three Jackrabbits selected to the All-Summit League teams Thursday as a three-peat selection as the Player of the Year. Daum joined Jenkins on the first team, while Skyler Flatten picked up a second team nod.
Daum leads the Jackrabbits with a double-double average of 25.6 points and 11.7 rebounds per game, shooting 51 percent from the field. He is one of three players nationally averaging over 20 points and 10 rebounds per game, and the only one with 25-10 marks.
Daum became the 10th member of the NCAA's 3,000-point club in February. He also broke the South Dakota State and Summit League records for points and rebounds, and is the only known player nationally to actively hold program records in points, rebounds and 3-pointers.
"Mike had another amazing season," SDSU coach TJ Otzelberger said. "He has continued to work tirelessly to perfect his craft. His unique skill set, character and team-first mentality has solidified his place as one of the greatest players in the history of the Summit League."
Jenkins is second in scoring for the Jacks at 19.4 points per contest, as the sophomore has dropped 20 or more points in 14 games this season
Umude led the Coyotes with a first team honors, while teammates Trey Burch-Manning, Triston Simpson and Cody Kelley were also honored by the league.
Umude earns first-team honors after averaging 17.1 points and 6.3 rebounds over the 16 game league season. Burch-Manning and Simpsn were named honorable mention, while Kelley, a transfer from Wyoming, was on the all-newcomer squad.
Other first-team members were: Mitch Hahn and Zach Jackson, both of Omaha and John Konchar of Purdue Fort Wayne.