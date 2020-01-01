Duffy leads USD past Fort Wayne

Big runs to begin the third and fourth quarters and a defense that produced 25 turnovers were the keys to a 62-41 South Dakota women's basketball victory against Purdue Fort Wayne Wednesday inside Gates Sports Center.
It was the 14th consecutive win for the Coyotes (13-2, 2-0 Summit) over the Mastodons (4-10, 0-1) dating back to 2014. It is also the second straight road win for South Dakota to start Summit League play. The Coyotes, No. 22 in this week’s national rankings, will play five of their next six at home starting with Denver Sunday at 1 p.m.
South Dakota guard Ciara Duffy led all players with 19 points. She also had six rebounds, five assists and four steals. Purdue Fort Wayne freshman Riley Ott with 11 points was the only other player to score in double figures.
The Coyotes led nearly from start to finish outside a three-minute span in the second quarter. The lead was just 27-25 at the break, but USD outscored PFW 16-2 to begin the third quarter and 17-4 throughout the fourth. The Mastodons totaled seven field goals and 16 points in the second half.
“Today was a battle, but our young ladies were not only resilient, they did a great job of making adjustments throughout the game,” said USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. “Our attention to detail on the defensive end, especially in stretches in the second half, proved to be the difference."
Duffy scored 15 of her 19 in the second half where the Coyotes shot 41 percent and had a 20-13 edge on the boards. She was aided in the scoring column by Hannah Sjerven and Monica Arens who had nine points each, and Chloe Lamb and Taylor Frederick who had eight points apiece.
Fort Wayne men topple Coyotes
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Jarred Godfrey scored 22 points, and Brian Patrick added 21 points as Purdue Fort Wayne topped South Dakota 70-59 on Wednesday.
Matt Holba had a career-high 11 rebounds for Purdue Fort Wayne (8-8, 1-0 Summit League). Godfrey shot 8 for 10 from the floor, and Patrick had nine rebounds.
The Mastodons were in trouble after the first half, entering the locker room at the half trailing 35-23. But the hosts mounted a serious rally in the second half to coast to the victory. The Coyotes' 24 second-half points were a season low for the team.
A Marcus DeBerry dunk put the Mastodons ahead 52-43 after going on a 27-6 run.
Tyler Hagedorn had 22 points and nine rebounds for the Coyotes (9-7, 0-2), who have lost four straight games. Stanley Umude added 17 points and three blocks.
Purdue Fort Wayne takes on North Dakota on the road on Sunday. South Dakota plays Denver at home on Sunday.