Duffy named AP honorable mention

Will be updated

South Dakota senior guard Ciara Duffy received honorable mention All-America status from the Associated Press announced on Thursday. Duffy becomes the first Coyote to garner any All-America recognition since the move to NCAA Division I and the first Summit League athlete to receive honorable mention since 2014-15.

Duffy was named the espnW Mid-Major Player of the Year and the Summit League Player of the Year earlier this month. No mid-major made any of the three All-America teams as released by the Associated Press.

"This is simply a remarkable honor for an incredibly special young lady," said USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. "We are all absolutely thrilled for Ciara, for her teammates, for our program, for the University of South Dakota and for the Summit League."

A 6-foot guard and St. Thomas More grduate, Duffy averaged 16.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and five assists in her senior season. She shot 50 percent from the field and 43 percent behind the arc. Duffy is the only player in USD history with more than 1,700 points, 600 rebounds and 400 assists in her career. She finished her career third on USD's all-time scoring charts. Duffy is a three-time all-Summit League first team pick and twice named to the Summit's all-tournament team.