Duffy named Summit Player of the Year

SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota's Ciara Duffy and South Dakota State's Douglas Wilson earned their respective Summit League Player of the Year honors, which was announced Thursday.
Duffy, a senior and St. Thomas More graduate, is the second Coyote to be named Summit Player of the Year (Nicole Seekamp, 2016). She is also the 16th player in Summit League history named to the first team three times. Seekamp and Allison Arens are the other Coyotes on that list.
Duffy is a semifinalist for the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of Year after leading the Summit in assists (5.2 apg) and ranked third in scoring at 17.1 points per game. She is shooting 51 percent from the field, 45 percent from 3-point range and 81 percent from the free-throw line. She also ranks second on the team in rebounding (5.6 rpg) and is third in steals (1.3 spg). She's the only player in USD history with more than 1,700 points, 600 rebounds and 400 assists in her career.
Also for the USD women, junior Hannah Sjerven was named Defensive Player of the Year, senior Taylor Frederick was selected Sixth Woman of the Year, and Dawn Plitzuweit earned her third consecutive Coach of the Year award. It marked the first time since 2011 that one team swept these four major awards.
Three South Dakota State women's basketball players were honored. Tori Nelson was named Freshman of the Year and earned a place on the all-newcomer team. Paiton Burckhard and Tagyn Larson were both selected to All-Summit League teams.
Burckhard, an All-Summit League first team selection, paces the Jacks this season with 14.5 points per game, including 15.8 points per game in Summit League play.
Wilson earned Summit League Player and Newcomer of the Year honors with first team recognition, while SDSU teammates Noah Freidel was tabbed as the Freshman of the Year as an honorable mention all-league pick and Matt Dentlinger was named to the All-Summit League Second Team.
Head coach Eric Henderson earned Summit League Coach of the Year honors in his first season at the helm, while Wilson and Freidel were also named to the league's All-Newcomer squad.
Wilson leads the Jackrabbits with 18.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per game while pacing the Summit League in field goal makes (223). The Des Moines, Iowa native has tallied double figures in 27 of 29 appearances on the year and scored 20 or more in 12 contests. He shot 64.1 percent from the field in league play (second in the Summit League behind Dentlinger) and twice dropped 31 points on a league opponent. The two-time NJCAA All-American and 2018-19 NJCAA Player of the Year shot above 60 percent in all but three league contests and was twice named the league's Player of the Week this season.
Wilson is the third Jackrabbit to earn Player of the Year (Nate Wolters - 2013, Mike Daum - 2017-19) and Newcomer of the Year (Deondre Parks - 2015, Mike Daum - 2016) honors.
For the USD men, redshirt-senior forward Tyler Hagedorn has been named a first-team while junior guard Stanley Umude earned second-team.
Hagedorn earns first-team honors after leading the Coyotes with 19.0 points and 6.6 rebounds over the course of 16 league games.
All Summit League
Women
Player of the Year
Ciara Duffy, South Dakota
Defensive Player of the Year
Hannah Sjerven, South Dakota
Sixth Woman of the Year
Taylor Frederick, South Dakota
Newcomer of the Year
Evan Zars, Western Illinois
Freshman of the Year
Tori Nelson, South Dakota State
Coach of the Year
Dawn Plitzuweit, South Dakota
First Team All-League
Paiton Burckhard, South Dakota State; Ciara Duffy, South Dakota; Olivia Kaufmann, Western Illinois; Keni Jo Lippe, Oral Roberts; Madison Nelson, Denver; Hannah Sjerven, South Dakota
Second Team All-League
Julia Fleecs, North Dakota, Chloe Lamb, South Dakota, Tagyn Larson, South Dakota State, Lauren Loven, Denver, Mariah Murdie, Omaha
Honorable Mention All-League
Montserrat Brotons, Oral Roberts, Taylor Frederick, South Dakota, Michelle Gaislerova, North Dakota State, Madison McKeever, South Dakota, Rylie Torrey, Oral Roberts
All-Newcomer Team
Ryan Cobbins, North Dakota State, Jentry Holt, Oral Roberts, Tori Nelson, South Dakota State, Riley Ott, Purdue Fort Wayne, Evan Zars, Western Illinois
Men
Player of the Year
Douglas Wilson, South Dakota State
Defensive Player of the Year
Matt Pile, Omaha
Sixth Man of the Year
Marlon Ruffin, Omaha
Newcomer of the Year
Douglas Wilson, South Dakota State
Freshman of the Year
Noah Freidel, South Dakota State
Coach of the Year
Eric Henderson, South Dakota State
First Team All-League
Tyler Hagedorn, South Dakota; Emmanuel Nzekwesi, Oral Roberts; Vinnie Shahid, North Dakota State; Marlon Stewart, North Dakota; Tyson Ward, North Dakota State; Douglas Wilson, South Dakota State
Second Team All-League
Deondre Burns, Oral Roberts; Matt Dentlinger, South Dakota State; Ade Murkey, Denver; Stanley Umude, South Dakota; Kobe Webster, Western Illinois
Honorable Mention All-League
Noah Freidel, South Dakota State; Jarred Godfrey, Purdue Fort Wayne; Matt Pile, Omaha; Filip Rebraca, North Dakota; K.J. Robinson, Omaha; All-Newcomer Team; Max Abmas, Oral Roberts; Deonte Billups, Purdue Fort Wayne; Deondre Burns, Oral Roberts; Noah Freidel, South Dakota State; Douglas Wilson, South Dakota State