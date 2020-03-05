Duffy named Summit Player of the Year

SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota's Ciara Duffy and South Dakota State's Douglas Wilson earned their respective Summit League Player of the Year honors, which was announced Thursday.

Duffy, a senior and St. Thomas More graduate, is the second Coyote to be named Summit Player of the Year (Nicole Seekamp, 2016). She is also the 16th player in Summit League history named to the first team three times. Seekamp and Allison Arens are the other Coyotes on that list.

Duffy is a semifinalist for the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of Year after leading the Summit in assists (5.2 apg) and ranked third in scoring at 17.1 points per game. She is shooting 51 percent from the field, 45 percent from 3-point range and 81 percent from the free-throw line. She also ranks second on the team in rebounding (5.6 rpg) and is third in steals (1.3 spg). She's the only player in USD history with more than 1,700 points, 600 rebounds and 400 assists in her career.

Also for the USD women, junior Hannah Sjerven was named Defensive Player of the Year, senior Taylor Frederick was selected Sixth Woman of the Year, and Dawn Plitzuweit earned her third consecutive Coach of the Year award. It marked the first time since 2011 that one team swept these four major awards.