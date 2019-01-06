In a back and forth, high scoring affair, the South Dakota women's basketball team topped South Dakota State in double overtime 105-98 in Vermillion Sunday.
Former St. Thomas More standout Ciara Duffy led the Coyotes with 28 points. Hannah Sjerven had 23, Allison Arens had 20, Chloe Lamb and Monica Arens both kicked in 13.
Duffy reached the 1,000 point mark in her career with a 3-pointer with 5:34 left in the fourth quarter.
For SDSU, Macy Miller had 31 points while Tagyn Larson and Myah Selland had 19 and Madison Guebert had 15.
USD led 21-16 at the end of the first quarter and 39-37 at halftime. The Jackrabbits took the lead in the third and led at the end of the quarter 56-51.
In the fourth quarter, SDSU’s Miller got to the free-throw line with 25 seconds on the clock, but a miss on her second attempt and a defensive rebound by Monica Arens allowed USD to extend its lead.
The Coyotes did not miss a free throw down the stretch, holding a one-point advantage twice as SDSU’s Selland answered USD’s free throws with layups.
It was a 3-pointer by Miller with eight seconds on the clock that tied the game at 80 and sent it to overtime.
The Jackrabbits’ momentum carried into overtime as a 3-point play by Miller put the Jacks up 89-82. The Coyotes answered with a run of their own, tying it up 91-91 on a pair of free throws from Duffy with 18 seconds remaining.
Six points from Sjerven in the second overtime gave the Coyotes a 101-95 advantage entering the final 90 seconds. South Dakota finished off the period to win 105-98.
USD moves to 14-3 on the season and 2-1 in the Summit League. The Coyotes will face Purdue-Fort Wayne Saturday at home. SDSU is now 10-6 overall and 2-1 in the Summit, it will face Denver Wednesday at home.
Jackrabbit men prove too much for Coyotes
Twenty points from Skyler Flatten proved too much as South Dakota State topped South Dakota 79-61 Sunday in Vermillion.
Alex Arians kicked in 19 while Tevin King and David Jenkins had 14 each for SDSU. The Jackrabbits went 30-of-64 from the field for 46.9 percent and won the rebounding battle 46-35.
For USD, Stacey Umude had 26 and Cody Kelley had 11. The Coyotes went 21-of-64 for 32.8 percent.
At halftime SDSU led 37-25 and outscored its rivals 42-36 in the second half.
The Jackrabbits improved to 12-6 overall and 2-1 on the Summit League. They will host Denver Thursday. USD fell to 7-9 and 1-2 in the Summit, it will host Fort Wayne Sunday.