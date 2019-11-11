SIOUX FALLS, S.D.—South Dakota senior guard Ciara Duffy received the season’s first Summit League Women’s Basketball Player of the Week honor for the period ended Nov. 10.
A native of Rapid City, South Dakota, Duffy garners the weekly award for the fourth time of her career. The St. Thomas More High School alum led the Coyotes to a pair of road victories at Northeastern and Green Bay to open the season. Duffy averaged 22.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists in the first two games.
The Coyotes closed out Tuesday's game on an 18-4 run to defeat Northeastern 80-76. Duffy led the way with 22 points on 7-of-12 shooting with five rebounds and five assists.
South Dakota gritted out its second-straight road win at Green Bay on Saturday with a score of 66-60.
Duffy nearly tallied a triple-double with 23 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in the contest. On her final made free-throw of the game, she also moved to 10th on USD’s career scoring list with 1,306 points.
The Coyotes host Drake at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the team’s home opener inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion