Ty Hoglund scored 43 points as the Dakota Wesleyan University men’s basketball team downed Warner University (Fla.), 79-65 in the opening round of the NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball National Tournament Wednesday at the Sanford Pentagon.
With under 10 minutes to play in the first half, Hoglund caught fire, knocking down consecutive 3-pointers and DWU held a 32-23 lead at halftime.
In the second half, Samuel McCloud of Rapid City found Hoglund, who dished the ball to Nick Harden for the fast-break layup to put the Tigers up 37-25 in the opening minutes of the second half.
Moments later, McCloud blocked a shot that turned into a Hoglund layup on the other end. Trailing by 12, the Royals went on a quick run to cut the lead to six points. However, DWU weathered the storm thanks to tight defense and accurate free-throw shooting as they cushioned their lead back to nine points.
Hoglund hit 13-of-26 shooting from the field. Aaron Ahmadu added 13 points, as Tristan Teichmeier tallied a double-double with 12 points and 15 rebounds.
DWU, 23-9, takes on overall No. 1 seed, Indiana Wesleyan University at noon on Friday at the Sanford Pentagon.
Alabama edged SDSU baseball in 14 innings
Alabama's Tyler Gentry singled home the winning run in the bottom of the 14th inning, lifting the Crimson Tide to a 5-4 marathon win over South Dakota State in college baseball action Wednesday afternoon at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.
The Crimson Tide ran its winning streak to eight games in improving to 12-2 overall. SDSU, which had its bid to defeat a Southeastern Conference opponent for the second time in less than a week come up short, dropped to 5-6 on the season.
Joe Breaux started the game-winning rally with a leadoff double. He moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Kolby Robinson and, after an intentional walk, scored on Gentry's single to left field.
The Alabama victory came after the Jackrabbits rallied for three runs in the top of the ninth to force extra innings. Trailing 4-1, Landon Badger started the Jackrabbit comeback with a one-out double. After the next SDSU hitter was retired, five Jackrabbits in a row reached base safely. Drew Beazley, Luke Ira and Gus Steiger notched consecutive singles, with Ira's hit driving in Badger and Steiger's base knock loading the bases. Nick Smith and Braeden Brown drew back-to-back walks to force in the final two runs of the frame.
Riley McSherry of Rapid City, who was the last of 10 Jackrabbit pitchers in the game, worked out of jams in each of the first three innings of his relief outing with the aid of his own stellar defensive play and a pair of double plays. In the 11th, McSherry fielded a squeeze bunt and flipped in one motion with his glove hand to catcher Ryan McDonald to cut down an Alabama runner at the plate.
McSherry recorded the longest stint by any Jackrabbit pitcher as he logged 3 1/3 innings, striking out one and walking three in a losing effort.
James lifts Wyoming past San Jose St. 81-71
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Justin James had 25 points and 11 rebounds as Wyoming topped San Jose State 81-71 on Wednesday night. Jake Hendricks added 20 points for the Cowboys.
A.J. Banks had 13 points for Wyoming (7-23, 3-14 Mountain West Conference), which snapped its six-game losing streak. Trevon Taylor added 10 points.
Noah Baumann had 27 points for the Spartans (4-25, 1-16). Michael Steadman added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Craig LeCesne had three assists.
The Cowboys improve to 2-0 against the Spartans on the season. Wyoming defeated San Jose State 59-46 on Jan. 23. Wyoming finishes out the regular season against New Mexico at home on Saturday. San Jose State finishes out the regular season against Fresno State on the road on Saturday.
Basford leads BHSU triathletes in Florida
Two Black Hills State University triathlon athletes competed in the Clermont (Fla.) Triathlon March 2-3.
Chelsea Basford led the Yellow Jackets in day one of the triathlon, finishing 17th out of 70 competitors. She recorded a total time of 1:07:05, with times of 11:05 in the 750-meter swim, 32:08 in the 20k bike, and 21:45 in the 5k run. Kennedy Teeslink posted a personal best swim time of 14:07.
Basford was the only athlete to compete on the second day and placed 20th, finishing in a total time of 1:08:14.
The Yellow Jackets will finish the spring season on April 14, by competing in the Olympic Distance Triathlon in Napa Valley, Calif.