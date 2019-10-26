Quarterback Dalton Holst threw four touchdown passes and tailback Elijah Myles carried 39 times for 183 yards and another touchdown while helping Chadron State to a 40-27 victory over Dixie State in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference game played in St. George, Utah, Saturday afternoon.
Dixie State scored first but the Trailblazers, who had won six straight games, did not score again until midway in the third period and the Eagles were ahead 31-7.
Holst, who completed 10 of his first 12 attempts, connected for touchdown passes of 20 yards to Cole Thurness, 18 yards to Tevon Wright and 28 yards to Brandon Fullerton, all in the first quarter.
Holst finished 19 of 34 passes for 239 yards, including nine for 175 yards to Wright. Holst has now thrown for 24 touchdowns this season, 11 of them to Wright.
The Eagles are now 4-4 for the season and 3-4 in the RMAC. They will visit New Mexico Highlands this coming Saturday.
Colorado Mesa uses early lead to top Jackets
Colorado Mesa scored 28 first half points and took a commanding lead on its way to a 58-21 victory over Black Hills State in Grand Junction, Colo., on Saturday.
The Yellow Jacket outscored the Mavericks 14-13 in the second, but MSU's early lead was too much to overcome.
Chance Eben finished 17-30 for 134 yards and a touchdown for BHSU, while Andre Renteria had 77 yards on 10 carries and a touchdown.
Payten Gilmore added 13 carries for 61 yards and a score.
Black Hills State (2-6) returns home to take on Western Colorado University on Saturday.
Williams runs for 4 TDs, SIU beats USD 48-28
VERMILLION — Javon Williams Jr. ran for 107 yards and a career-high four touchdowns, Avante Cox had 193 yards from scrimmage and three total TDs, and Southern Illinois beat South Dakota 48-28 on Saturday.
Williams had all four of his touchdowns in the first half and the Salukis (4-4, 2-2 Missouri Valley) outscored South Dakota 27-0 in the second quarter. Cox's 11-yard TD reception with 9 seconds left before the break made it 34-7.
Kai Henry ran 18 times for 116 yards for the Coyotes (3-5, 2-2). Austin Simmons passed for two touchdowns and ran for another score but had three interceptions.
Valladay's 206 rushing yards lead Wyoming past Nevada
LARAMIE, Wyo. — Xazavian Valladay rushed for a career-high 206 yards, Sean Chambers threw for 158 yards and two touchdowns, and Wyoming defeated Nevada 31-3 on Saturday.
Wyoming, bowl eligible for the fourth consecutive season, has won seven consecutive home games.
Wyoming (6-2, 3-1 Mountain West) had 258 rushing yards and 221 passing yards for a total of 479. The bulk of the Cowboys' passing yards came from Chambers, who was 6 of 9 for 158 yards and two touchdowns. Backup Tyler Vander Waal was 3 of 10 for 63 yards with a touchdown.
Wyoming led 24-3 at halftime.
Ramsey's career day lifts Hoosiers over Cornhuskers 38-31
LINCOLN, Neb. — Peyton Ramsey passed for a career-high 351 yards and two touchdowns, Whop Philyor caught 14 balls for 178 yards, and Indiana became bowl eligible with a 38-31 win over Nebraska on Saturday.
The Hoosiers (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) won a third straight conference game in the same season for the first time since 1993 and won in Lincoln for the first time since 1959. Nebraska (4-4, 2-3) lost its second straight.
Nebraska started Noah Vedral in place of the injured Adrian Martinez, and he was helped off the field in the second quarter with an undisclosed injury.
Freshman Luke McCaffrey entered and, on his second series, led a six-play, 74-yard touchdown drive for a 21-16 halftime lead.