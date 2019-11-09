When Chadron State College and South Dakota School of Mines meet on the football field, expect fireworks.
Both offenses exploded once again, and for the fourth straight season since the longtime rivalry was restarted, the Eagles out-slugged the Hardrockers 53-48 Saturday at Elliott Field in Chadron, Neb.
In the last four seasons, the Eagles have outscored the Hardrockers 169-144, including 50-46 last season..
“We both struggled and made big plays on all phases of our game today,” said CSC head coach Jay Long. “These Hardrockers always give us their best shot. This game could have gone in either direction. I’m proud that we found a way to win. It was quite a battle.”
Chadron State finished with 573 total net yards, 74 more than the Hardrockers, but Mines possessed the ball 36 minutes, 13 more than the Eagles, and ran 103 plays from scrimmage compared to CSC’s 63.
Both teams had players rack up big numbers. That included the quarterbacks. Chadron State’s Dalton Holst completed 18 of 30 passes for 351 yards and four touchdowns. The Mines’ Toby Smith completed 17 of 45 for 229 yards and six touchdowns, matching Adams State’s Nick Rooney’s half dozen TD passes last year as the most ever thrown against the Eagles.
Naturally, several receivers had busy days. The Eagles’ Tevon Wright caught 10 passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns, giving him 65 receptions for 1,013 yards and 14 TDs this fall and 135 catches for 2,127 yards and 24 scores during his career. Both touchdown totals are school records.
Holst’s other touchdown passes went to Cole Thurness covering 33 yards in the second quarter and to Brandon Fullerton good for 54 yards in the fourth period.
Smith’s favorites were a pair of 6-foot-4 targets. Joe Luebbers caught seven passes for 83 yards and touchdowns of 4, 17 and 13 yards, all in the first half when the Hardrockers built a 24-17 lead. Carson Hunt grabbed six passes for 103 yards and TDs of 5 and 22 yards, both in the second half.
Smith’s sixth touchdown pass was a 10-yarder to Anthony Ullrich with 2:30 remaining in the game, cutting the Eagles’ 53-41 lead to just five points.
The game also featured a pair of terrific ball carriers. Chadron State sophomore Elijah Myles carried 28 times for 193 yards and two touchdowns, while Hardrocker junior Ahmed Lewis rushed 44 times for 179 yards but did not reach the end zone.
Mines seemed to have the edge in the first half, taking a 24-17 lead into the locker room at halftime.
In the second half less than a minute after marching 75 yards in 10 plays and scoring on Wright’s 3-yard pass reception, Eagles’ linebacker Tyler Lewis intercepted Smith’s pass in the flat and took it 9 yards to the Hardrockers’ 4. Myles scored on the next play to put Chadron State ahead 31-27.
Mines responded in a hurry when Smith faked a handoff to Lewis, but kept the ball and sprinted 61 yards to the Eagles’ 9. Two plays later, Smith hit Hunt with a 5-yard TD.
Myles broke away for a 23-yard touchdown jaunt that put CSC back on top 38-34.
Mines quickly retaliated when Smith and Hunt hooked up on passes of 27 and 22 yards to regain the lead 41-38. Next up, CSC’s Chad Mikelson, punting for the first time in his college career, boomed a 67-yarder that special teams’ standout Micah Scherbarth downed at the Mines’ 1-yard line.
On the ensuing play, several Eagles, led by linebacker Travis Wilson who finished with 20 tackles, tripped up the Mines’ ball carrier in the end zone for a safety.
That forced the Hardrockers to kick off from their 20-yard line. The Eagles’ Stevann Brown returned the ball 23 yards to midfield. On the first play from scrimmage, Holst connected with Fullerton, who was wide open, on their 54-yard touchdown strike.
What may have been the Eagles’ biggest play of the day occurred soon afterwards. The visitors were forced to punt. Alternate tight end Baylor Hayes blocked the punt and Justin Cauley, a substitute running back, claimed the loose pigskin and took it 15 yards to the end zone, giving the Eagles a 53-41 lead with 11 minutes left to play.
The Hardrockers missed out n a golden opportunity. After the Eagles lost a fumble at the CSC 31 and Mines managed a first down, Smith’s pass was picked off by all-star cornerback DeAndre Barthwell at the 5-yard line.
The Eagles, however, missed a 36-yard field goal and Mines responded in a hurry as Smith completed two passes to Hunt for 38 yards and two to Luebbers for 33 yards before connecting with Ullrich on their 10-yard scoring strike to make it 53-45 with 2:30 left to play.
The Hardrockers’ ensuing on-side kick was recovered by Luebbers, giving them a chance to pull the game out. A pass interference penalty against the Eagles and two completions gave Mines a first down at the CSC 16. One pass was dropped and two more fell incomplete.
On fourth down, Smith targeted Hunt, but Barthwell stepped in front of him inside the red zone to stop the threat.
Mines, 1-8 in Rocky Mountain Athletic conference play and 2-8 overall, closes the season Saturday at Fort Lewis, while Chadron State, 5-4 and 6-4, hosts Colorado School of Mines.
Pueblo runs past BHSU
The Colorado State--Pueblo football team, ranked 11th in the country, proved to be too much for the Black Hills State University, routing the Yellow Jackets 58-0 Saturday in Pueblo, Colo.
The ThunderWolves opened with 21 points in the first quarter, 13 in the second, 14 in the third and 10 in the fourth.
Chance Eben completed 5 of his 28 passes for 156 yards and threw five picks, while Matthew Collier led the team on the ground with 19 yards on four attempts.
The Yellow Jackets (2-9 in the RMAC and 2-8 overall) close out the season when they host Azusa Pacific University on Saturday.
Simmons, strong ground game lead USD to victory
VERMILLION — Austin Simmons threw four touchdown passes and ran for a fifth score, South Dakota had two 100-yard rushers, and the Coyotes defeated Youngstown State 56-21 on Saturday.
Kai Henry ran for 130 yards and two touchdowns and Canaan Brooks had 113 yards and a TD for the Coyotes (4-6, 3-3 Missouri Valley), who rushed for 327 yards. Simmons added 180 passing yards for a total offense of 507.
South Dakota led 35-14 at halftime on three touchdown passes by Simmons, a rushing touchdown by Simmons and a short TD run by Henry. The Coyotes scored the first three touchdowns of the second half and led 56-14 until late in the fourth quarter.
Joe Craycraft completed 18 of 30 passes for 246 yards and three touchdowns under heavy pressure for the Penguins (5-5, 1-5). He was sacked six times.
Illinois State uses turnovers to top SDSU 27-18
BROOKINGS — San Fenlason kicked four field goals, three in the second half, to lead Illinois State to a 27-18 win over South Dakota State on Saturday in a battle of highly-ranked Missouri Valley Conference teams.
The 12th-ranked Redbirds (7-3, 4-2) scored on four straight possessions and ran out the clock after a missed field goal. Fourth-ranked South Dakota State (7-3, 4-2) had three-straight turnovers after taking an 18-10 lead midway through the third quarter.
After Pierre Strong's 4-yard run for SDSU's last points, the Redbirds answered with a Fenlason field goal. An interception by Christia Uphoff led to another field goal that cut the lead to 18-16. The Jackrabbits fumbled the ensuing kickoff, caused by Peyton Jones and recovered by Luke Bennyhoff, and Illinois Sate went 18 yards in six plays, capped by James Robinson's 1-yard run and a 2-point conversion. Dylan Draka forced and recovered a fumble on the SDSU 32 and Fenalson kicked his longest field goal, 46 yards.