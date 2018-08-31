A mobile quarterback aided by a slew of fleet receivers can overcome a lot of deficiencies elsewhere. Wall proved that convincingly on Friday night as the Eagles rode the strong right arm of Jacob Bielmaier to a 42-6 triumph over Rapid City Christian on Kelly John Duininck Memorial Field at Hart Ranch.
Stymied by a stout Comet run defense for much of the night, Bielmaier came to the rescue, often on the scramble, completing 8-of-14 passes for 209 yards and touchdown passes of 53 and 20 yards to Cash Wilson, and 43 yards to Cooper McConaghy.
“We have a lot of speed this year, particularly on the outside, so it’s nice to have those guys to go to,” Bielmaier said. “When we run into a wall on the run game with our speed, we always have a pass ready on the next play. We wanted to work the ball with our running game, but it wasn’t working too well so we had to resort to some passes.”
And with it the speed, and speed in abundance. Wideout Tack Tines set the school 200 meter dash record (23.00 seconds) as a freshman, fellow receiver Cash Wilson holds the school 800 and 1,600-meter records, and the quartet of Wilson, Tines, Cooper McConaghy, and Bradan McDonnell are the defending State Class B sprint medley champions.
Tines demonstrated his speed in the first 19 seconds taking the opening kickoff back 97 yards for a score. And the Eagles quickly added another score as after forcing a Comet punt, a 41-yard run by McConaghy setup a 10-yard scramble run by Bielmaier to put Wall up by two scores at 13-0.
Christian responded behind the strong running of quarterback Zane Schlabach before another Schlabach, younger brother sophomore Sam, capped off a 72-yard drive with a 27-yard scoring toss to Luke Randolph, trimming the deficit to 13-6.
The one-score deficit dissolved quickly as following a failed Comet onside kick, Bielmaier hitting connected with Wilson on a 53-yard scoring toss at the end of the first quarter. And then connected with Wilson again with 35 seconds remaining in the half as Wall went up 27-6 at intermission.
“Jacob does a nice job for us,” Wall coach Lex Heathershaw said. “He’s really developed the last couple of years. Last year was his first year at quarterback, and we are really happy with the progress he’s made. And he does have a lot of weapons, and if he continues to connect with those guys, we are going to be a strong team come the end of the season.”
In the second half, Rapid City Christian moved the ball well at times behind the tosses of sophomore Zane Schlabach, 11-of-19 passing for 90 yards in the game, but were unable to convert.
Any chance for a comeback evaporated in the third quarter when McConaghy converted an errant Schlabach aerial into a pick-six to boost the advantage to 35-6, and then caught a 43-yard scoring toss from Bielmaier to compete game scoring.
“That interception kind of closed out for us,” Heathershaw added. “Cooper is a good defensive back. I think he’s capable of maybe playing at the next level and really has a nose for the ball.
For the Comets who fell to 0-2 on the young season, a strong effort by the three man defensive front in a game much closer than the scorer would indicate went unrewarded.
“We did a lot of things right,” Christian coach Ron McLaughlin said. “We did a good job inside taking away their running game. Nick Herman, Sawyer Corr and Tanner Fite, all three had a good game up front. And we played much better defensively than we have though the big plays obviously hurt us.”
Wall (3-0) returns to the gridiron next Friday night, hosting Hill City. Rapid City Christian (0-2) is home as well hosting Philip. Both games are scheduled for 7 p.m.