The Chadron State College football team got off to another slow start, but rallied for a big 42-23 win over Adams State Saturday for a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference win at Elliott Stadium.
Trailing 16-0 in the second quarter, things changed in a hurry when Eagles’ quarterback Dalton Holst threw four touchdown passes, three of them in the final three minutes, to take a 28-16 lead.
“We finally got momentum on our side and played an outstanding game,” Chadron State Head Coach Jay Long said after the Eagles ended a four-game skid and are now 2-4 in league and 2-4 overall. “This is the way we thought we’d be playing all season. The best remedy for losing is winning. This one feels really good.”
Holst connected with inside receiver Cole Thurness for a 15-yard gain and followed with a 12-yard strike to Thurness in the corner of the east end zone to get things going.
Holst followed a blocked field goal for the Eagles with a 54-yard strike to wide open Brandon Fullerton. After forcing a punt, Stevann Brown returned it 76 yards to the Grizzlies’ 12. Brown then ran for nine yards and Holst hit Tevan Wright with a dart on a crossing pattern in the end zone to make the score 28-16.
The Eagles added to their lead by going 60 yards on their first possession of the third quarter. A 17-yard pass to Thurness opened the drive and a 15-yard run by Brown cashed in the chips.
Chadron State scored its sixth consecutive touchdown when Jennings, who opened the drive with a 20-yard romp, went the final two yards with 8:38 to play. Adams State answered with a seven-play, 67-yard drive that saw Buksa connect on a 25-yard pass to Bitson and then hit Banner on 10-yard toss for the TD.
The Eagles finished with 538 total net yards, 50 more than Adams State. Holst competed 27 passes, his high of the season, for 328 yards, to go with the four touchdowns. Wright had seven catches for 114 yards and Thurness 10 to 91 to lead the CSC receivers.
Simmons' 4 TD passes leads USD past Missouri State
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Austin Simmons threw four touchdown passes, two of them to Caleb Vander Esch, and South Dakota breezed to a 45-10 victory over Missouri State on Saturday.
Missouri State took a 7-0 lead when Tyler Lovelace recovered a Kai Henry fumble at the South Dakota 32-yard line. The Bears found the end zone in seven plays from there, scoring on Peyton Huslig's 4-yard TD toss to Jordan Murray. But South Dakota (3-3, 2-0 Missouri Valley Football Conference) pulled even 88 seconds later on a Simmons-to-Vander Esch 56-yard TD strike.
Mason Lorber's 38-yard field goal 10 seconds into the second quarter gave the Coyotes the lead for good and ignited a 38-0 scoring run. Simmons had TD tosses of 8 yards to Drew Greenhaw, 29 yards to Vander Esch and a 14-yarder to Ben Klett. Kai Henry and Canaan Brooks each ran for a score in the second half.
Simmons finished 15-of-21 passing for 228 yards and he added 34 yards on seven carries. Vander Esch hauled in four passes for 96 yards. Ben Klett had 69 of South Dakota's 220 yards on the ground.
South Dakota State beats Youngstown State 38-28
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — J'Bore Gibbs threw for a touchdown and ran for two more and South Dakota State beat Youngstown State 38-28 on Saturday night in a battle between two of the top teams in the Football Championship Subdivision.
Gibbs completed 14 of 26 passes for 210 yards and had 12 carries for 75 yards for South Dakota State, which went into the game ranked No. 3 in the FCS Coaches poll.
Nathan Mays hit Joe Alessi for a 45-yard touchdown to give No. 17 Youngstown State (4-2, 0-2 Missouri Valley Conference) a 21-9 lead midway through the third quarter but the Jackrabbits answered with a 13-play, 75-yard drive capped by Gibbs' 2-yard TD run. South Dakota State forced the Penguins to punt on their next possession then Gibbs connected with Cade Johnson on an 81-yard touchdown catch-and-run. Johnson, on a reverse-pass, found Blake Kunz in the end zone for the 2-point conversion to give the Jackrabbits (5-1, 2-0) their first lead at 24-21 early in the fourth quarter.
About a minute later, DyShawn Gales picked off a pass from Mays at the Youngstown State 44 and C.J. Wilson's 13-yard scoring run made it 31-21 with 6:13 to play.
Rodney Smith, unbeaten Gophers run over Huskers 34-7
MINNEAPOLIS — Rodney Smith ran for 139 yards and a touchdown, helping Minnesota overpower Nebraska on a wintry Saturday night and stay undefeated with a 34-7 victory on the strength of 322 yards rushing.
Shannon Brooks ran for 99 yards, Mo Ibrahim had 84 yards and three touchdowns, and the Gophers (6-0, 3-0) stayed in a tie for first place in the Big Ten West Division with rival Wisconsin behind an all-around performance that had the Huskers (4-3, 2-2) on their heels all evening.
With Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez sidelined by a left knee injury, Noah Vedral took over for his first career start and was under pressure nearly every time he dropped back to pass. He went 14 for 23 for 135 yards and rushed 15 times for 49 yards, but the Gophers had four sacks and kept the Huskers from scoring until early in the fourth quarter. Standout freshman wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson left on a cart with an injury to his lower left leg in the second quarter, one of an endless string of setbacks for the Huskers.