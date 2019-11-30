All Times Mountain
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Reading 21 13 5 3 0 29 75 69
Newfoundland 21 13 8 0 0 26 85 72
Brampton 19 13 6 0 0 26 82 55
Adirondack 20 9 9 0 2 20 55 62
Maine 18 8 9 0 1 17 56 68
Worcester 18 5 12 1 0 11 48 75
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 16 14 2 0 0 28 62 33
Florida 20 12 6 1 1 26 66 53
Greenville 21 11 9 0 1 23 74 75
Atlanta 17 9 8 0 0 18 68 67
Jacksonville 18 6 9 3 0 15 50 64
Norfolk 23 6 14 3 0 15 56 88
Orlando 18 5 9 3 1 14 36 50
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 20 13 5 2 0 28 62 50
Fort Wayne 20 12 6 2 0 26 84 74
Toledo 17 10 6 1 0 21 68 54
Wheeling 19 8 7 4 0 20 59 71
Indy 19 8 11 0 0 16 62 53
Kalamazoo 17 6 9 2 0 14 53 71
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rapid City 22 14 5 3 0 31 72 64
Allen 19 14 3 2 0 30 67 52
Idaho 22 11 7 2 2 26 56 57
Wichita 20 9 6 5 0 23 62 76
Utah 19 8 8 2 1 19 61 61
Tulsa 22 8 12 2 0 18 71 76
Kansas City 18 7 9 2 0 16 61 61
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Friday's Games
Reading 4, Toledo 2
Brampton 8, Adirondack 2
Worcester 6, Newfoundland 4
Indy 6, Maine 0
Norfolk 5, Jacksonville 4, OT
Greenville 3, Atlanta 2
Kansas City at Wichita, ppd.
Rapid City 4, Idaho 3
Florida 6, Utah 3
Saturday's Games
Newfoundland 5, Maine 2
South Carolina 2, Orlando 0
Brampton 4, Adirondack 0
Toledo 7, Reading 4
Indy 4, Worcester 2
Kalamazoo 4, Wheeling 1
Jacksonville 3, Norfolk 0
Fort Wayne 3, Cincinnati 2, OT
Allen 6, Tulsa 3
Kansas City 4, Wichita 3, OT
Rapid City 4, Idaho 2
Utah 5, Florida 4, SO
Sunday's Games
Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 1 p.m.
Adirondack at Brampton, 2 p.m.
Toledo at Wheeling, 2:05 p.m.
Allen at Tulsa, 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 3:05 p.m.
Monday's Games
South Carolina at Orlando, 5 p.m.