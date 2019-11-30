{{featured_button_text}}

All Times Mountain

Eastern Conference

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Reading 21 13 5 3 0 29 75 69

Newfoundland 21 13 8 0 0 26 85 72

Brampton 19 13 6 0 0 26 82 55

Adirondack 20 9 9 0 2 20 55 62

Maine 18 8 9 0 1 17 56 68

Worcester 18 5 12 1 0 11 48 75

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

South Carolina 16 14 2 0 0 28 62 33

Florida 20 12 6 1 1 26 66 53

Greenville 21 11 9 0 1 23 74 75

Atlanta 17 9 8 0 0 18 68 67

Jacksonville 18 6 9 3 0 15 50 64

Norfolk 23 6 14 3 0 15 56 88

Orlando 18 5 9 3 1 14 36 50

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Cincinnati 20 13 5 2 0 28 62 50

Fort Wayne 20 12 6 2 0 26 84 74

Toledo 17 10 6 1 0 21 68 54

Wheeling 19 8 7 4 0 20 59 71

Indy 19 8 11 0 0 16 62 53

Kalamazoo 17 6 9 2 0 14 53 71

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Rapid City 22 14 5 3 0 31 72 64

Allen 19 14 3 2 0 30 67 52

Idaho 22 11 7 2 2 26 56 57

Wichita 20 9 6 5 0 23 62 76

Utah 19 8 8 2 1 19 61 61

Tulsa 22 8 12 2 0 18 71 76

Kansas City 18 7 9 2 0 16 61 61

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday's Games

Reading 4, Toledo 2

Brampton 8, Adirondack 2

Worcester 6, Newfoundland 4

Indy 6, Maine 0

Norfolk 5, Jacksonville 4, OT

Greenville 3, Atlanta 2

Kansas City at Wichita, ppd.

Rapid City 4, Idaho 3

Florida 6, Utah 3

Saturday's Games

Newfoundland 5, Maine 2

South Carolina 2, Orlando 0

Brampton 4, Adirondack 0

Toledo 7, Reading 4

Indy 4, Worcester 2

Kalamazoo 4, Wheeling 1

Jacksonville 3, Norfolk 0

Fort Wayne 3, Cincinnati 2, OT

Allen 6, Tulsa 3

Kansas City 4, Wichita 3, OT

Rapid City 4, Idaho 2

Utah 5, Florida 4, SO

Sunday's Games

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 1 p.m.

Adirondack at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Toledo at Wheeling, 2:05 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 3:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

South Carolina at Orlando, 5 p.m.

