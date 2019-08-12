The Rapid City Rush announced Monday that forward Alex Baer has re-signed with the ECHL club for the 2019-20 season.
Baer had two stints with the Rush during his first full season of professional hockey. He spent the first seven games of the 2018-19 campaign with the Rush, tallying a goal and an assist before being released in early November.
After playing three games with the expansion Maine Mariners, Baer was released and rejoined the Rush in December. He scored five goals and had five assists in 32 games during his second stint with Rapid City. His season ended in March due to injury.
You have free articles remaining.
“This year in camp I expect to bring a direct impact, to be in shape physically, but most importantly to be ready mentally,” Baer said. “I know what to expect, and want to be a guy that is counted upon every day. Simply put, I’m ready to compete.”
Baer is a native of St. Louis Park, Minn. He played eight games for the Rush near the end of the 2017-18 season after his major junior hockey career was over. He scored six points in eight games for Rapid City.
Prior to turning professional, Baer scored 86 goals and had 101 assists in 342 games playing for the Vancouver Giants, Lethbridge Hurricanes and Kootenay Ice of the WHL.