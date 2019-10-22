The Rapid City Rush will hold an opening weekend tailgate party from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, in Rushmore Hall of Rushmore Plaza Civic Center ahead of their home-opener against the Utah Grizzlies.
The tailgate party will feature live music performed by Hot City Soul. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m. for the game between the Rush and Grizzlies.
Food trucks from the Quesadilla Man, Eddie’s Tacos and Dickies Barbecue Pit will be at the tailgate. Fans will have the opportunity to meet members of the 2010 CHL championship team during Friday's party.
The 2019-20 Rush team will be introduced to fans via a red carpet arrival starting around 4:45 prior to their home-opening showdown against Utah. Each seat in the Ice Arena will have a Rush rally towel.
The Rush are off to a 3-1-1-0 start with seven points and sit second in the ECHL’s Mountain Division, one point behind the Idaho Steelheads. Utah owns a 2-2-1-0 record and is fourth in the Mountain Division with five points.
Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 for additional details surrounding the opening weekend. To purchase tickets, visit www.gotmine.com.