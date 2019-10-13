{{featured_button_text}}

Keeghan Howdeshell, Peter Quenneville and Giovanni Fiore scored power-play goals as the Rapid City Rush defeated the Tulsa Oilers 5-3 on Sunday at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla.

The win gives the Rush their first of the 2019-20 season, and gives the team a 1-1-1-0 to finish their opening week of games.

Howdeshell started things off with his first professional goal 11 seconds into the first Rush power play of the game. With 3:59 gone by, Howdeshell took a pass on the near side of the Oilers' zone and fired a shot off the post and behind Oiler goalie Olle Eriksson Ek, giving the Rush an early 1-0 lead.

Quenneville kept the power play hot for the Rush on their third man-advantage of the opening period. With 5:43 left, Quenneville took a rebound in close, stickhandled between his legs and fired a shot over Eriksson Ek to up the Rush lead to 2-0.

Just over two minutes later with both teams playing at full strength, Tyler Coulter made it 3-0 with a backhand shot over Eriksson Ek’s shoulder with 3:39 left in the period.

Fiore provided the only goal in the second period for either team. The goal was the third man-advantage score of the game for the Rush.

With 9:42 left in the frame, Quenneville found Fiore in the Oilers' zone with time and space to operate. Fiore fired a laser over Eriksson Ek’s blocker to make it 4-0 Rush.

Just over a minute into the third period, Tulsa’s Danny Moynihan fired a shot off the post and past Rush goalie Tyler Parks to cut Rapid City's lead to 4-1.

Ryker Killins answered back 1:04 later for the Rush, firing a blue line shot through traffic that whizzed under Eriksson Ek’s pads to make it a 5-1 game.

Deven Sideroff pulled the Oilers within 5-2 three minutes later when his shot deflected off of a Rush defender and slipped past Parks, cutting the Rush lead to 5-2.

Dakota Joshua scored the first goal of his professional career with a back-hand wrap around to bring Tulsa within 5-3 with 2:01 to play.

Parks stopped 36 of 39 shots on net, earning his first victory of the season (1-0-1-0). The Rush power play finished converted 3 of 6 chances on the night.

The Rush and Oilers play again Saturday. The puck drops at 6:05 p.m. at the BOK Center.

