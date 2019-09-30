Rapid City Rush coach Danny Tetrault welcomed 18 players to the ice on Monday morning as the 12th season of Rush hockey kicked off with the first practice at the Rushmore Plaza Ice Arena. With a long summer of expectation in the rear-view mirror, the Rush had a chance to get on the ice.
“We look forward to this all summer, so it was definitely exciting to finally get out on the ice,” Tetrault said. “We didn’t have many bodies this morning because a lot of them are still in Tucson, but they will be back tomorrow. With the first day, a lot of the guys have new gloves and new sticks, and with the jitters, I wanted to keep it simple. But it was a good practice.”
Among those on hand for the first practice were forward Cedric Montminy and Josh Elmes fresh from a recent tryout with the AHL Manitoba Moose. And joining the practice activities on Tuesday following a tryout with the Tucson Roadrunners, the Arizona Coyotes AHL affiliate, will be Dexter Dancs, Tyler Poulsen, Peter Quenneville, Alex Rauter and Jesse Kessler.
Though a first practice is just that, often a look-see exercise at best, Tetrault noted a little different atmosphere as he enters his third season at the Rush helm.
“There is a different feel to this camp. Last year we were independent and you don’t have those contracted guys who push the other guys. Knowing that, the guys really worked hard this summer to show up in shape because they know their jobs are on the line here, so I’m excited at what lies ahead. The word is around the league that things are changing in Rapid City for the better. Players want to come here and it was easy for me to recruit this summer and get some real high-end players.”
That opening-day enthusiasm and optimism was shared by the players as well.
“There is really a positive atmosphere here now, and it’s only going to get bigger,” said Josh Elmes, who returns to the Rush for his third season after a brief stint in Fort Wayne last year following a late-season trade. “Great things are happening in the city, and I’m really excited to get some games going and get on a win streak. Coach Tetrault is definitely a player’s coach. And you know that if you come here, work hard and show him that you will do the small things right, he will give you the most opportunity in the world give you a shot to succeed.”
Newcomer Brennan Saulnier, coming to the Rush after a season in Sweden, expressed similar sentiments.
“Talking with coach, I just felt that Rapid City might be a good fit for me,” Saulnier said. “He explained the team and the Rapid City identity, and I think I share the same ideas on fundamentals and what’s important. I’m a gritty hockey player and I think that a guy like me can come in and contribute right away, and I’m excited to do that. I’m hoping to make the team first and then helping out in any way I can.”
In addition to the prospect of a considerable upgrade in the talent level due to the new affiliation with the Arizona Coyotes and the team’s AHL affiliate in Tucson, coach Tetrault comes into the new season much impressed with the organizational changes resulting from new ownership.
“A lot of good things are happening especially in the off-season,” Tetrault pointed out. “It started last year with the new owner, Jeff Dickerson, giving us more resources for the hockey operations side of things. And then with the arrival of the new team president, Todd Mackin, everyone is on the same page, which makes my job a lot easier.”
Rush coaches, players and staff weren’t the only people in the Ice Arena on Monday morning. Or the only people excited to have a new season finally underway. Jack Haugse, a long-time Rush season ticket holder, was in the Ice Arena as well.
“I’ve been a ticket holder since the first day tickets went on sale. So about 11 years ago, I guess,” Haugse said. “I was sort of a hockey fan before, mediocre maybe, but now it’s a nice thing to do for the winter. And since I’m retired, I like to come out to the practices. I have no idea who most of the players are with no names on jerseys other than a few players I recognize from last year, but it’s just a fun thing to do and I really enjoy it.”
The Rush will be practicing each week day throughout the week from 10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. before capping off the opening week of practice with the annual black and white intrasquad game at 6 p.m. Saturday. Fans are invited to attend free of charge. Donations will be accepted by the Rushmore Hockey Association as fans enter the arena.