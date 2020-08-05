ECHL to start season December 4

The Rapid City Rush, ECHL affiliate of the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes, announced in conjunction with the ECHL that the ECHL Board of Governors and the Professional Hockey Player’s Association have approved a revised start date for the 2020-21 ECHL Season. The anticipated start date is Dec. 4, 2020, for a full 72-game schedule.

“We are eager to return to hockey, but at this time we believe this decision is prudent for the safety of our players, employees, and fans,” said ECHL Commissioner, Ryan Crelin. “The ECHL and our Board of Governors are focused on the 2020-21 Season and remain optimistic for the safe reopening of our venues across the continent. We appreciate our partners and fans continued support and patience, as we work together with our venues, local health officials and member’s of the PHPA’s Executive Committee towards the safe return of ECHL hockey.”