You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ECHL to start season December 4
alert top story

ECHL to start season December 4

{{featured_button_text}}
Rush Tulsa ECHL 20200301

Rapid City Rush right-winger Dante Salturo (49) tries to fight off Tulsa Oiler forward J.J. Piccinich (16) as he carries the puck through the neutral zone during the Rush’s ECHL hockey game against the Tulsa Oilers last season. The EHCL has announced that next season will begin on December 4.

 Jeff Easton, Journal staff

The Rapid City Rush, ECHL affiliate of the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes, announced in conjunction with the ECHL that the ECHL Board of Governors and the Professional Hockey Player’s Association have approved a revised start date for the 2020-21 ECHL Season. The anticipated start date is Dec. 4, 2020, for a full 72-game schedule.

“We are eager to return to hockey, but at this time we believe this decision is prudent for the safety of our players, employees, and fans,” said ECHL Commissioner, Ryan Crelin. “The ECHL and our Board of Governors are focused on the 2020-21 Season and remain optimistic for the safe reopening of our venues across the continent. We appreciate our partners and fans continued support and patience, as we work together with our venues, local health officials and member’s of the PHPA’s Executive Committee towards the safe return of ECHL hockey.”

The ECHL 2020-21 Season was originally scheduled to start Oct. 16, 2020. Adjustments to the 2020-21 ECHL Schedule will be announced at a later date.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Christensen Jr. cards 83 on Day 2
Sports

Christensen Jr. cards 83 on Day 2

  • Updated

The inclement weather from Hurricane Isaias on Monday gave way to better playing conditions during Tuesday’s second round of the National High…

Post 22-Post 320 Baseball
Sports

Field finalized for state tourney

  • Updated

Brandon Valley Post 131 knocked off Mitchell Post 18 11-4 in Game 3 of their super-regional playoff series Tuesday to secure the final spot in…

Sports

Stars stay alive with two wins

  • Updated

The Rapid City Post 320 Stars kept their season going in a big way, with a pair of upset road wins over Sioux Falls East Tuesday in the South …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News