It was a big day for Red Cloud's Jade Ecoffey and Echo Ecoffey, as they combined to win five individual events Tuesday at the Harry Weller Invitational track and field meet in Kadoka.
Echo Ecoffey came away with three wins, capturing the 100-meter hurdles in 16.69 seconds and the long jump at 15 feet, 4 ½ inches and the triple jump at 33-4 ½.
White River's Caelyn Valandra-Prue also had another outstanding meet, winning three events, the 100 (12.91), the 200 (25.57) and the 400 (1:03.65).
Other girls' individual winners were: Daci Lends His Horse in the 3,200 (13:04.16), Portia Wiebers of New Underwood in the 300 hurdles (54.83), Cooper McLaughlin of Wall in the shot put (36-3), Mercede Hess of Wall in the discus (102-7), Kaylee Eisenbraun of Kadoka Area in the high jump (4-9) and Rainee Snyder of Philip in the pole vault (5-6).
In the boys' meet, Nick Sayler of White River, Marcus Heber of Kadoka Area and Andrew Law all came away with two wins. Sayler won the 100 (11.22) and the 200 (22.32), while Heber won the 400 (57.10) and the 800 (2:22.20).
Law won the 110 meter hurdles (16/29) and the 300 hurdles (42.78).
Other boys' winners were: Mason Heath of Bennett County in the 1,600 5:14.59), Thaddeus Allen of Todd County in the 3,200 (12:15.06), Brady Hoftiezer of Stanley County in the shot put (50-3), Grant Madsen of New Underwood in the discus (118-0), Bradan McDowell of Wall in the high jump (5-10), Coy Anderson of New Underwood in the long jump (18-6), tack times of Wall in the triple jump (38-5) and Issac Cliff of Stanley County in the pole vault (8-0).
Rapid City Track O'Rama postponed
The Rapid City Track O'Rama, scheduled for Friday, has tentatively been moved to Monday at O'Harra Stadium because of the spring storm that has hit the entire state.
Action will begin at 9:30 a.m.