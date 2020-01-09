Edgemont drops Crawford for first win

The Edgemont boys’ basketball team cracked the win column for the first time this season with a 43-34 victory over Crawford, Neb., in a Panhandle Activities Conference matchup Thursday night in Crawford.
Although the Moguls fell behind 7-6 at the end of the first quarter, they wouldn’t fold as they battled back to take an 18-16 lead into the half.
From there, they took a three point lead into the final quarter of play at 29-26, before pulling away in the fourth to seal the deal.
Edgemont coach Joe Martin credited his team’s toughness and ability to fight through adversity, especially in the latter moments of the game with players in foul trouble.
“After graduating three really productive seniors, we have had to find players to fill those big shoes, and tonight everybody contributed to this victory,” he said. “We had two players foul out and that forced two freshmen into action and they both played fantastic and helped us pull this out. I was really impressed with the aggression and I am really proud of the way these guys played.”
Caleb Simons led the way for the Moguls with 22 points, 10 rebounds and three assists.
Chance Harsh chipped in with nine points and Grant Darrow finished with eight points and seven rebounds for Edgemont.
Will Ackerman of Crawford led all scorers with 23 points.
The Moguls (1-5) will look to ride that momentum when they travel to Hill City today for a 7 p.m. matchup with the Rangers.
RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 81, WALL 29: Rapid City Christian hit 10 3-pointers as it remained unbeaten with a win over Wall on Thursday.
Sam Schlabach paced the Comets with 22 points, while going 5-for-5 from beyond the arc. Ethan Wipf chipped in with 18 points, Jack Roisum added 12 points and Terrance Asbridge finished with 10.
Rapid City Christian (5-0) will play Jones County in the Kadoka Classic Saturday, while the Eagles (1-3) play at Bennett County.
CUSTER 73, HILL CITY 37: The Wildcats took a 49-19 lead into the half as it cruised past Hill City on Thursday.
Jace Kelley led Custer with 21 points, while Kobe Main paced the Rangers with 11 points.
The Wildcats (6-2) will host Sturgis Saturday, while Hill City (0-7) hosts Edgemont tonight at 7 p.m.
TIMBER LAKE 48, FAITH 38: The Panthers took control in the second half and handed the Longhorns their first loss of the season Thursday night in Timber Lake.
Timber Lake led 23-20 at halftime and 35-26 going into the fourth quarter.
Matt Jewitt led Timber Lake with 14 points, while Isaac Kraft and Beau DuBray both scores seven points.
Hartland Groves and Treyton Bushong both scored seven points for Faith.
Timber Lake, 4-2, faces Hot Springs Saturday at the Kadoka Classic, while Faith, 5-1, hosts Harding County Saturday.
Girls Basketball
WINNER 68, TODD COUNTY 38: Bella Swedlund scored 25 points to lead the Warriors past Todd County on Thursday.
Maggie LaCompte chipped in with 12 points for Winner, while Morgan Hammerbeck finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Kelsie Herman and Lainee Four Horns led the Falcons with 14 points apiece, while Bretany White Hat finished with 10 rebounds.
The Warriors (7-0) will play at Gregory on Saturday, while Todd County (4-5) hosts White River on Tuesday.
RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 53, WALL 32: The Comets snapped a four-game losing skid with a win over the Eagles Thursday night in Wall.
Olivia Kieffer led Rapid City Christian with 30 points, followed by Skylar Armendariz, who scored nine points.
The Comets (2-4) will play Jones County at the Kadoka Classic on Saturday, while Wall (3-3) is at Bennett County.
HILL CITY 59, CUSTER 28: The Rangers carried a 22-point advantage into the fourth quarter and didn’t look back as they ran past the Wildcats.
Abby Siemonsma led Hill City with 16 points, while Whitney Edwards finished with 13 points.
Josey Wahlstrom paced Custer with eight points.
Hill City (6-2) hosts Edgemont today at 5:30 p.m., while the Wildcats (5-3) host Sturgis Saturday.
NEW UNDERWOOD 59, PHILIP 31: Led by a balanced offense, New Underwood picked up a win over the Scotties on Thursday.
Avery Heinert led the Tigers with 15 points, Holliday Thorton and Cerington Jones added 10 points apiece and Portia Wiebers finished with nine.
Cooper Lurz led Philip with 14 points, while Jaida Haynes had eight.
New Underwood (4-3) hosts Lead-Deadwood today at 5:30 p.m., while the Scotties (3-3) host Oelrichs on Saturday.
High School Wrestling
CANTON 64, CUSTER 6: Canton cruised to a lopsided victory over the Wildcats Thursday at the Elmen Center in Sioux Falls.
No other information was made available for this dual.
Custer will participate in the Lyman Invitational starting today at 10 a.m.