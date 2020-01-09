Edgemont drops Crawford for first win

The Edgemont boys’ basketball team cracked the win column for the first time this season with a 43-34 victory over Crawford, Neb., in a Panhandle Activities Conference matchup Thursday night in Crawford.

Although the Moguls fell behind 7-6 at the end of the first quarter, they wouldn’t fold as they battled back to take an 18-16 lead into the half.

From there, they took a three point lead into the final quarter of play at 29-26, before pulling away in the fourth to seal the deal.

Edgemont coach Joe Martin credited his team’s toughness and ability to fight through adversity, especially in the latter moments of the game with players in foul trouble.

“After graduating three really productive seniors, we have had to find players to fill those big shoes, and tonight everybody contributed to this victory,” he said. “We had two players foul out and that forced two freshmen into action and they both played fantastic and helped us pull this out. I was really impressed with the aggression and I am really proud of the way these guys played.”

Caleb Simons led the way for the Moguls with 22 points, 10 rebounds and three assists.