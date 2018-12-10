Edgemont boys' basketball player Caleb Simons admitted he was surprised when he saw his final stat line following the Moguls first game against New Underwood.
Judging by the sophomores' career trajectory, maybe he shouldn't have been.
Simons scored 39 points against the Tigers as Edgemont opened its season with a win for the first time since the 2004-2005 season Friday, which included scoring 29 points in the second half. He followed that up Saturday with a 21-point, 10-rebound effort in a 59-51 loss to Wall.
As an eighth-grader, Simons scored 29 points all season. He followed that up last season with a 15.3 points per game on 44 percent shooting from the field. He also averaged 5.1 rebounds per game.
Last season he was voted by his teammates not only as the team's most valuable player, but also the most improved player.
"It means quite a bit for me because it makes me feel like I’m setting an example," Simons said. "Even though I’m one of the younger starters it makes think about leading the older kids to what we can be and showing the younger kids what they can be if they work at it."
Edgemont coach Joe Martin said he wasn't surprised to see the first two games of Simons' sophomore campaign. Whether it was playing in open gym or lifting weights, the improvements haven't happened over night.
"He came to Chadron State summer league in June and played this summer along with other varsity starters. They showed up a majority of the time," he said. "It doesn’t surprise me. Most of his points in the second half came on drives, everything was flowing so smooth that it creeped up on him. In the game he was just playing, he didn’t take many shots to get it."
Not everyone has to lead with their voices. Martin said Simons isn't the kind of player to get in someone's face during practice. He leads by example, not only improving in the offseason but also with the intensity be brings to every practice.
"In practice he’s real quiet. He plays fast, no matter what drills were running, he’s going as fast as he can," he said. "His body has grown so much in the past two years. He can take contact inside, he has nice touch even though he’s getting bigger. I’m seeing that result in more rebounds this year."
That attitude comes from a serious of a player that is always doing something. He plays football for the Moguls and is also involved in trap shooting.
"Concentration is my big thing, making sure I work on it and making sure it's right," Simons said. "It's frustrating when you joke around because things aren’t as serious as they can be."
Edgemont also has serious goals this season. It wants to take the program to places where it hasn't been in a very long time.
The Moguls' boys' team hasn't had a winning record since the 1993-1994 season. It's been a long time, but both Martin and Simons think this is a team that could what the team hasn't done since before any of them were born.
"It’s a goal we have this year because we have the team to do it," Simons said. "We have the same starters as last season, a good chemistry and there's not much that can slow us down as a team."
Edgemont continues its season Friday by hosting Morrill, Neb. Friday at 4 p.m.
Other athletes considered
Olivia Kieffer, Rapid City Christian girls' basketball: Kieffer opened her eighth grade season with a big game in a Lady Comet win.
She scored 36 points as Christian topped Philip 57-51 Saturday.
Cael Larson, Rapid City Central wrestling: Larson took home an individual title for the Cobblers at the Rapid City Invitational Saturday.
In a back-and-forth battle for the 113-pound crown, Larson took down Landen Fischer of Rapid City Stevens in a 14-9 tiebreaker win.
Alejandro Rama, Red Cloud boys' basketball: The South Dakota School of Mines commit made easy work of Hill City as the Crusaders opened the season Saturday.
Rama scored 34 points and Red Cloud rolled 69-30.
Cooper Voorhees, Rapid City Stevens wrestling: Voorhees won at 152-pounds at the Rapid City Invitational Saturday by topping Custer/Edgemont's Chance Grill 6-3.
The win helped the Raiders take home the team title with 204.5 points. Stevens edged out Windsor, Colo. which had 187.5 points.
Jaedyn Finkbeiner, New Underwood girls' basketball: Finkbeiner surpassed 1,000 career points Friday and continued a big weekend Saturday as the Lady Tigers got two wins to open the season.
Friday she scored 17 points in a 58-17 win over Edgemont. She followed it up with a 28 point, 13 rebound performance in a 56-25 win over Dupree.
Wren Jacobs, Sturgis wrestling: The sophomore got the Scoopers their only individual title at the Rapid City Invitational Saturday.
He took down Bismarck's Gage Roaldson in a 9-5 decision in the 160-pound title match.