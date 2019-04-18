Black Hills State University men's basketball coach Ryan Thompson has announced that Taylor Edwards of Hill City and Dawson Paulsen of Rapid City Stevens were among five student-athletes who signed letters of intent for the 2019-20 season.
"Our coaching staff is very pleased with the additions we have made to our program this spring in signing five student-athletes out of area high schools," said Thompson. "With this group of student-athletes, we are adding immediate depth to our roster along with guys that have an opportunity to develop into impact players in the future."
Also signing to BHSU were Sean Bohuslavsky from Colorado Springs, Colorado, Jakob Chrisman from Yuma, Colorado and and Colton Larson from Gillette, Wyoming.
Edwards is a 6-foot-6 forward who averaged a double-double during his senior year at Hill City, scoring 21.0 points and 11.0 rebounds per game. He broke the school record for points in a game (42) and now stands top-five at Hill City all-time scoring list. He was a team captain his senior year, and played in the Northern Hills All Star Game following the season. He also earned South Dakota Black Hills All-Conference and All-State Third Team accolades.
"Taylor had an excellent senior year on the basketball floor as he put up some impressive statistics. Taylor is similar to the forwards we have in our program in that he can shoot the three-point shot and score inside with his back to the basket," Thompson said. "In Taylor we see someone that is very skilled and has the potential to develop his athleticism and strength over his time here."
Paulsen, a 6-3 guard averaged 14.8 points per game and four rebounds per game in his senior year before a knee injury ended his season. He helped lead the team to a third-place finish at the state tournament to conclude his junior year.
"Dawson's senior year was cut short due to a knee injury. However, we have seen Dawson play a lot over the past few years with his high school and club teams. He has the possibility to score the ball in a variety of ways from the wing position," said Thompson. "What impressed us most about Dawson was his spirit and enthusiasm as we anticipate him making a positive impact to the culture of our program."
Bohuslavsky, from Colorado Springs, Colorado, is a 5-11 guard. He scored 17.4 points per game his senior year, and totaled 939 points in his prep career at Liberty High School. He was named Second Team All-Conference following his junior year, and First Team All-Conference after his senior campaign.
Chrisman, 6-8 forward, averaged 11.4 ppg. during his high school career, including scoring 15.9 points per game during his senior campaign at Yuma High School. He was a captain for his senior year, averaging a double-double on the way to a second consecutive Colorado 2A State Championship. Chrisman was named the Colorado 2A Player of the Year in 2019, also earning All-State and All-Conference First Team accolades. He is also a standout in track and field – winning state in pole vault his junior year, and having three other podium finishes, with his senior year still to come – and golf – qualifying for state twice.
Larson is a 6-4 forward, was a four-year letter winner and was named Second Team All-State and First Team All-Conference after averaging 12.0 points per game and 5.0 rebounds per game his senior year. Larson helped lead Thunder Basin High School to back-to-back state tournament appearances his freshman and sophomore years after winning the region both years.