Ten Rapid City senior athletes signed letters-of-intent Wednesday to compete and study in college for the 2019-2020 school year, including three on the Division I level.
Signing Wednesday for the Rapid City Stevens were: Caden McNabb, Tyrese Morris, Payton Phares, Phebie Rossi, Elizabeth Schaefer, Marlee Schneider and Lexie Wood.
Signing Wednesday for St. Thomas More was Jens Christensen and Dillon Woods.
Rapid City Stevens
Caden McNabb
University of Minnesota Morris to compete in football.
On why he chose Minnesota Morris:
"Both of my parents went there and my sister is currently going there. We have a lot of family ties in that community; it is a real small college town. I think it is a really good fit for me," said McNabb, who is thinking about a double major in pre-med and pre-nursing.
On playing college football:
"I'm super excited, I can't wait," said McNabb, who will play linebacker. "It's my favorite sport; I've grown up around it. To just get the opportunity to play for the Morris Cougars is really awesome."
Tyrese Morris
South Dakota School of Mines & Technology to compete in football.
On why he chose South Dakota School of Mines:
"I chose Mines not only for the great football team, but I can get a great education. I want to better myself in football and in life," said Morris, who will study civil engineering.
On playing college football:
"It's going to be great; it is what I have looked forward to since I was a 5-year-old kid," said Morris, who will play defensive end.
Payton Phares
Dakota Wesleyan University to compete in golf.
On why he chose Dakota Wesleyan:
"When I visited there, I really felt a good connection with the coach. I also like that I am going to be able to play competitive golf while I am getting a very good education," said Phares, who plans to major in physical therapy.
On playing college golf:
"It is definitely going to be a challenge. The distance is going to be longer, but I think I will be able to adjust to that," he said. "Everybody is elite because they are golfing in college because they earned that. You'll need to improve your game."
Phebie Rossi
St. Cloud State University to compete in volleyball.
On why she chose St. Cloud State:
"The first time I was on campus and I met the girls, I really felt at home," said Rossi, who plans to major in biomedical sciences. "Every tour since then it just didn't feel the same. I like the campus, the faculty and the coach and the girls. It's just an all-around good fit for me."
On playing college volleyball:
"I'm nervous, but I am excited too. It is a challenge that I have always aspired to have, since 7th grade, like you know you want to go on," she said. "I'm really happy that I get to go on and live my dream."
Elizabeth Schaefer
Augustana University to compete in track and field.
On why she chose Augustana University:
"It just felt right. I visited a couple of colleges and by far at Augie I felt at home," said Schaefer who plans to major in biology. "I love the coaches and the team, just everything about it."
On running track in college:
"I need to go in and know that I am not going to be the best and just focus on being better every year and every practice," said Schaefer, who has won six hurdle state titles for the Raiders. "I'm really excited to go in and work to be the best."
Marlee Schneider
University of Sioux Falls to compete in volleyball.
On why she chose Sioux Falls:
"I felt like it was the best fit for me. It is close to home and I like the campus, and I liked the coaches and all of my teammates," said Schneider, who plans to study business administration.
On playing college volleyball:
"I'm definitely going to be at another level, it's going to be way more competitive," said Schneider, who will play setter and defensive specialist. "You're not going to have any off nights, so I am going to have to get ready for that."
Lexie Wood
University of South Dakota to compete in soccer.
On why she chose South Dakota:
"I chose USD because it felt like it was the best fit. It is close to home and the soccer program is really good and it has my degree," said Wood, who plans to major in nursing.
On play college soccer:
"It will be challenging, but I am really excited for the commitment that it takes to play D-1," she said. "But I think I will excel in it."
Peyton Forney
University of Sioux Falls to compete in tennis
On why she chose Sioux Falls:
"I have a really good relationship with my coach, because my brother (Connor Forney) went to USF, so I already knew the coach. They have a really good academic program, and I like how close it is to home," said Forney who plans to major in chemistry and then pre-med.
On playing college tennis:
"I'm really excited with how competitive it is going to be and how everyone is going to be about at the same level, other than having some of those teams that are not as competitive," Forney said. "Also, just the schedule that I will be on where I am constantly going to play, rather than just a couple of months of of the year."
St. Thomas More
Jens Christensen
North Dakota State University competing in track and field
On why he chose NDSU:
"All around I felt like they had a much better track program than some of the other teams that I visited, SDSU (South Dakota State University) and ASU (Arizona State University)," said Christensen, who is looking to be a pre-med major. "I see a lot more promise with NDSU."
On competing in track and field in college:
"It's different and it is going to be a big change," said Christensen, last season's Class A state pole vault champion, who has a best jump of 14 feet, 6 inches. "It is going to be at a much higher level than where I am right now. I will have to prepare a lot over this next year. It will be intense."
Dillon Woods
Chadron State College to compete in football
On why he chose Chadron State:
"I just felt really comfortable with coach (Jay) Long and everything they are building at Chadron. It's a great place to be; a great football program and great academics," said Woods, who plans to major in sports recreation management.
On playing college football:
"It is going to be a lot more work and be a very tough thing to do," said Woods, who will play offensive center or guard. "A lot of guys don't have a chance to do this and it takes a lot of time and effort, and a lot of work."