In the sport of rodeo, winning certain gold buckles are prized above all others reflecting signature accomplishments that young cowboys dream about while honing their skills during long hours in the practice.
For Eli Lord, those delightful moments of childhood reverie became a reality on Sunday as the Sturgis steer wrestler earned the gold buckle at the historic Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo.
“It’s a rodeo that everybody wants to win, and it’s a great feeling to have accomplished a goal that I’ve thought about for a long time,” Lord said. “There’s only so many chances you get to win Cheyenne, and I was fortunate enough to be able to do it this year. Cheyenne is a unique place. Kind of a cowboy setup and you have to do a good job to make it happen in bulldogging and that doesn’t always happen very often.”
After a winning effort in the first round, Lord struggled in the quarterfinals before a less than impressive 51.2-second in the seventh performance earned a third-place paycheck ($819) when no other qualified times were posted. It was just enough to earn Lord a spot in Sunday’s championship round.
Opportunity earned and opportunity rewarded handsomely when Lord turned in a 6.9-second head catch and tilt on Sunday, the best of the short go, thereby earning the 25-year-old a prestigious Frontier Days gold buckle.
“I didn’t do very good in the performances, so I went back to being a little more fundamentally sound,” Lord said. “Making sure to line the steer out, and then catch and throw down, something that was especially hard this year when we ran with five fresh steers. You never know where they are going to go so it’s hard to get them lined up. The short round steer started off to the right and then veered, and I kind of waited until he came back to the left and then I could go hard since I knew where he was going.”
In a sport where luck of the draw often plays a significant role, having a little additional good luck charm comes in handy as well.
Lord enjoyed a bit of that, too, in the person of hazer Linn Churchill, a Valentine, Neb., man with an impressive record of success in Cheyenne in his own right.
On both sides of the steer.
“After we got done, he told me after the third time that he’s hazed for a first-place finisher in Cheyenne,” Lord said. “And he’s also won the rodeo once, so he’s been there a lot and done well. Linn did a great job for me lining the steer out and making the run possible.”
The Cheyenne win continues what has been a solid year for Lord, particularly on the local front where he has won the steer wrestling and all-around (Lord team ropes as well as bulldog) at Rodeo Rapid City in February And then added a Black Hills Roundup all-around gold buckle in Belle Fourche over the 4th of July.
“I did win the winter rodeo here at the stock show, and then in Belle Fourche, so it’s been a good year for me for the most part, though I’d had kind of a rough July actually and Cheyenne kind of bailed me out,” Lord said. “Cheyenne ($10,193 earned) should move me up to 29 or 30 in the (PRCA) standings. Now, I will take a little time off and then head up to the Northwest in about two weeks with a start in Caldwell, Idaho.”
That Lord and younger brother Levi have done well in rodeo — Eli in both steer wrestling and team roping, and Levi in team roping — isn’t surprising since their father, J.B. Lord, is a Badlands Circuit legend with a fistful of event and all-around titles earned during four decades of rodeo competition.
Fittingly though, J.B didn’t compete in Cheyenne — the 59-year-old all-around cowboy runs a limited schedule these days. He was able to watch Levi’s win on television while competing in a South Dakota Rodeo Association rodeo in Timber Lake.
“I was pretty excited for him,” J.B Lord said. “It’s a tough life, but it’s really rewarding when it all comes together. He will always have that buckle and he will always be a Cheyenne champion, and that’s something to be pretty proud of. Eli deserves all the credit, both of he and Levi do. They’ve worked at it. What I taught them only went so far. They learned from everybody and that’s what it takes.”
A long time competitor in the Frontier Days Rodeo himself — and quite successfully — J.B Lord perhaps shared vicariously in Eli’s gold buckle performance.
“I did pretty good in steer wrestling down there. I made the short round four times and won a go round and placed in the average a few times though I never did win it,” J.B. Lord said. “I think that helped Eli to be there with me and see the mistakes I made and just being around it and seeing what Cheyenne is like. Eli has always been good there. It’s pretty exciting to see what he did. And to have both of my sons having fun and finally having all of their work payoff while doing something they love.”
Clearly, winning a gold buckle at Cheyenne Frontier Days met both of those desired objectives.