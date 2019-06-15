Elite Football Academy set for June 21
The 21st Elite Football Academy will be June 21 at St. Thomas More High School.
The camp, for football players in grades K-8, will begin at 9 a.m. and run to noon at STM. Lunch will be provided.
Cost of the camp is $40 and campers can register the day of the camp.
The camp will offer high energy instruction for all positions. The athlete can chose different positions during camp.
For more information, contact Wayne Sullivan at 484-3416.