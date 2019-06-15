{{featured_button_text}}

Elite Football Academy set for June 21

The 21st Elite Football Academy will be June 21 at St. Thomas More High School.

The camp, for football players in grades K-8, will begin at 9 a.m. and run to noon at STM. Lunch will be provided.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Cost of the camp is $40 and campers can register the day of the camp.

The camp will offer high energy instruction for all positions. The athlete can chose different positions during camp.

For more information, contact Wayne Sullivan at 484-3416.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

richard.anderson@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags